Entelgy Accelerates Time-to-Payment by 35% Using Appian RPA

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Entelgy Accelerates Time-to-Payment by 35% Using Appian RPA

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Appian Low-code Automation Platform transforms billing workflows and reduces average collection time by 20 days

PR Newswire

MADRID, May 12, 2021

MADRID, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced today that business and technology consultancy Entelgy deployed its first application on the Appian Low-code Automation Platform in just two weeks. Using Appian RPA, Entelgy transformed its customer billing workflows and accelerated the company's time between invoicing and payment by 35%. The entirely automated process also reduces errors in invoice validation across regions, currencies, and tax schemes, enabling 98% of invoices to be processed without human intervention.

"Our challenge was to achieve greater efficiency in invoice management, avoiding errors and speeding up the process, and we were convinced that RPA was the solution", says Miguel ngel Barrio, Head of Entelgy Digital. "This automation of tasks is the start of a new and greater value-added contribution to business processes".

With a presence in eight countries and more than 1,900 professionals, Entelgy (also known as The BusinessTech Consultancy) is a global accelerator of digital transformation helping clients remain competitive in a rapidly changing world. Entelgy Digital facilitates the discovery, adoption, consolidation and maintenance of new technologies that drive the business, with a focus on asset security.

By orchestrating people, existing systems, data, bots, and AI in a single workflow, Entelgy uses Appian to achieve complete, end-to-end automation of the billing process. When invoices arrive, bots create an audit and control file to notify the finance team, separating them into invoices that have been issued correctly, and those requiring verification from a human administrator.

According to Manuel Ruiz, Head of Cloud, Automation & OSS at Entelgy Digital: "At Entelgy, we face both the technical challenge of transforming an invoicing process, and the challenge of transforming people. Implementing RPA has freed our financial team from repetitive tasks and allowed them to dedicate their efforts to higher value work. Demonstrably reduced errors and increased speed have given our invoicing teams peace of mind. And we have the added benefit of happier employees who see the work they do as less bureaucratic and more modern, agile and digital."

Vctor Aylln, Automation VP at Appian, commented: "Although Entelgy approached us with a complex process to automate, together we have deployed an effective, complete solution - and in just two weeks. It has unlocked a significant reduction in payment collection times, as well as creating reusable libraries, baking in further automation to optimize development time on future projects".

Watch this video or read the full case study to hear more from Entelgy about how Appian has transformed the billing process.

About Appian
Appian helps organizations build applications and workflows quickly, with a low-code automation platform. By combining people, technologies and data into a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve the customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and regulatory compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

About Entelgy
Entelgy, The BusinessTech Consultancy, is a transformation accelerator for those who need to remain competitive in a rapidly changing world. Its main objective is to bring maximum value to its customers in the discovery, adoption, consolidation and maintenance of new technologies that drive their business, always cyber-protecting their assets.

Entelgy is a global company driven by people, with a business model of sustained long-term development, 1,900 professionals, and a presence in Spain, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and the USA.

For more information, visit www.entelgy.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Appian)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entelgy-accelerates-time-to-payment-by-35-using-appian-rpa-301289456.html

SOURCE Appian

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)