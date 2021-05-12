The CXApp, an Inpixon Company, Wins "Best Smart Building Solution for Return to Work" Award

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence company, today announced The CXApp has been selected as the winner of the 'Best Smart Building Solution' award in the Return to Work category of the Connected Real Estate Tech Awards.

The Connected Real Estate Tech Awards recognize the leading companies at the forefront of the property technology (proptech), in-building and technology industries, by identifying companies who are constantly looking for new and innovative solutions to add value and drive change. These awards are designed to celebrate the efforts of operators, service providers, and vendors for the contributions they make every day in fostering innovation, moving the industry forward, and driving business growth.

"The biggest challenge in today's real estate environment is creating a safe and healthy building to support employees returning to work," commented Rich Berliner, CEO of Fifth Gen Media and Publisher of Connected Real Estate Magazine. "The CXApp, now an Inpixon company, delivers an exceptional technology solution that contributes to managing or improving the return to work and is the winner of the Return to Work category."

"We are thrilled to be awarded the 'Best Smart Building Solution' for Return to Work in the Connected Real Estate Tech Awards program," stated, Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "Managing occupancy, social distancing, desk and room reservations, hybrid events, cleaning, and health screenings are just some of the areas that need innovative technology solutions deployed quickly and at scale. We are streamlining all digital touchpoints across the workplace into one central hub, providing organizations a custom-branded, location-aware app that helps employees plan and execute their work activities and engage with their colleagues while addressing their return-to-work safety concerns."

About Inpixon

Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX) is the Indoor Intelligence company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company's Indoor Intelligence platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position active cellular, Wi-Fi, UWB and Bluetooth devices. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon's solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

