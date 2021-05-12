SPX FLOW Completes Acquisition of Philadelphia Mixing Solutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW), a leading provider of process solutions for the nutrition, health and industrial markets, today completed its $65 million acquisition of mixing solutions provider Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Ltd. from Thunder Basin Corporation, an affiliate of Wind River Holdings, L.P.

The addition of Philadelphia Mixing Solutions to the SPX FLOW portfolio further bolsters SPX FLOW's position as a leading global provider of essential products and process solutions that help make the world safer, healthier, and more sustainable. The Philadelphia Mixing Solutions brand will become part of the broader SPX FLOW mixing solutions portfolio, which includes the Lightnin, APV, Plenty, Stelzer and Uutechnic brands.

Based in Palmyra, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia Mixing Solutions employs approximately 150 people and generated nearly $50 million in revenue in 2020. The company has more than six decades of experience in multi-industry mixing products and services, along with a reputation for world-class innovation, technical support, testing, analysis and field service.

"With our recent acquisitions of UTG and Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, we continue to execute our strategy of creating new opportunities for synergy and growth and broadening our portfolio of comprehensive mixing solutions for customers in the chemical, water & wastewater, petrochemical, mining, pharmaceutical, and nutrition & health markets," said Marc Michael, President and CEO of SPX FLOW. "We are excited to welcome the Philadelphia Mixing Solutions' team and their proven track record of customer focus, technical expertise, quality and on-time delivery."

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health and industrial markets. SPX FLOW had approximately $1.4 billion in 2020 annual revenues and has operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com.

About Philadelphia Mixing Solutions

Philadelphia Mixing Solutions provides innovative products, technical services and field support to customers around the world. Extensive in-house testing and analysis allows customers to visualize expected results, saving time and material costs. Backed by 65 years of industry experience and with a rich tradition of technology, the company's research and development teams use cutting edge testing and process modeling to create unique mixing solutions to meet individual customer requirements. For more information, visit www.philamixers.com.

