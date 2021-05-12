Bristol-Myers Squibb: An Uncertain Future

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bristol-Myers Squibb: An Uncertain Future

The loss of exclusivity for its key drugs in the near future is a cause for concern

Author's Avatar
Ishan Majumdar
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (

BMY, Financial) continues to face challenges associated with Covid-19 and had a strictly mediocre first quarter given the weak demand for its multiple myeloma (MM) drug Revlimid and immuno-oncology drug Opdivo.

The pharmaceutical company did have its share of positive updates given the success of its new immuno-oncology drug, Relatlimab, with skin cancer patients and positive Phase 3 data on the immunology drug Deucravacitinib for moderate-to-severe psoriasis. This drug could become a genuine threat to Amgen's (

AMGN, Financial) Otezla. Overall, the company has had an interesting set of developments and deserves a more detailed analysis.

Recent financial performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb had a particularly disappointing first quarter. The company reported a top line of $11.07 billion, which grew 2.71% from revenue of $10.78 billion reported in the prior-year quarter. The company underperformed the analyst consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Revenue translated into a gross margin of 78.11% and an operating margin of 20.27%, which were lower than in the same quarter of 2020.

The company reported net income of $2.02 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.74, which was 7 cents below the average Wall Street expectation of $1.81. Bristol-Myers generated $3.82 billion in operating cash flows and spent $143 million in investing activities, leaving it with significant free cash flow.

Segment performance

As of Wednesday, the thre top-performing drugs of Bristol-Myers Squibb are Revlimid (blood cancer drug), Opdivo (immuno-oncology drug) and Eliquis (oral anticoagulant).

Revlimid, coupled with the Celgene acquisition, contributed close to $2.9 billion to the topline and continues to be the top revenue generator for Bristol-Myers Squibb. The drug posted a nominal growth of 1% on account of inventory reversals. It is worth highlighting that Revlimid's sales have always been a prominent driver for revenue due to price increases, upgraded diagnostics technologies leading to early cancer detection, label expansion and a longer duration of use.

In the oncology space, Opdivo sales were down 3% year over year to $1.7 billion. The drug has first-line approval in gastric cancer and has a huge market in the form of metastatic and adjuvant oesophageal cancer. This provides a number of opportunities for the company to expand Opdivo's label in the future.

Finally, Eliquis maintained momentum for the company as sales increased 9% to $2.9 billion.

Collaboration with DarwinHealth

In May, Bristol-Myers Squibb entered into a scientific research collaboration with DarwinHealth, a New York City-based biotechnology company, for a novel cancer target discovery initiative. The collaboration employs quantitative systems, biology-based algorithms, proprietary databases and validated technologies to identify novel cancer targets across a broad range of tumor subtypes. The methodology is primarily based on an understanding of critical mechanisms linked to tumor dependencies and maintenance beyond genetic mutations.

DarwinHealth plans to provide proprietary information residing in its drug databases, including tumor context-specific analyses of master regulators of distinct tumor subtypes, as well as direct upstream modulators. The mechanism-based insights may significantly accelerate the development of drugs targeting non-oncogene dependencies that underpin and drive key cancer hallmarks. This collaboration could bring decent upside potential with respect to the long-term growth of the company.

Final thoughts

While Briston-Myers Squibb may have built a strong portfolio of drugs, it needs to make significant progress on its pipeline. The company loses its exclusivity for Revlimid in 2022, for Eliquis in 2026 and for Opdivo in 2028, which means it would be competing with a large number of biosimilars and generics.

Given these concerns, the volatile trajectory of the stock appears to be justified. I agree with the GF Value indicator that points towards Bristol-Myers Squibb being fairly valued and its current enterprise value-to-revenue multiple of 4.16 is also reasonable. While the forward price-earnings ratio of 8.63 may appear to draw the attention of many pharma investors, the company still needs to show some excellent progress in terms of its pipeline in the coming quarters for investors to consider it a viable investment. Until then, it is a good watch-list candidate.

Disclosure: No positions.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
I am a qualified Chartered Accountant with a Masters in Management (Grande Ecole) from HEC Paris. I run a proprietary boutique financial advisory firm called Baptista Research (www.baptistaresearch.com) specializing in M&A, corporate advisory, equity research and valuation of listed companies. I have nearly a decade of experience spread across investment banks, financial advisory firms, investment funds and other corporates in many different geographies, such as France, Spain, India and others. I was a part of the LBO Financing team at BNP Paribas where I worked on deals with a combined enterprise value of over $1 billion. I have also worked in mergers and acquisitions with Credit Agricole CIB and corporate strategy with Groupe Danone SA. Over the years, I have developed a strong specialization in corporate valuations, strategy and financial analysis.