Front Barnett Associates Llc Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Golub Capital BDC Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: GBDC,
- Added Positions: IJR, EEM, RTX, CVX, UNH, GPN, MDT, C, LIN, EFA, CRM, FDX, TEL, IGSB, PEP, IVE, FTV, IEMG, IWM,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, AXP, CSCO, IEFA, GOOG, ITW, PG, IJH, CHKP, CL, IWF, IVV, IVW, ENV, IWD, INTC, FISV, IWR, DHR, QQQ, SPY, MCD, FB, T, GE, EXC, KO, MO,
These are the top 5 holdings of FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 819,288 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.89%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 122,213 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,978 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,501 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 182,763 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.08 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.014000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 115,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Front Barnett Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 111.69%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 164,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Front Barnett Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.57%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 415,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.
