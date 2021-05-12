Front Barnett Associates Llc Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Golub Capital BDC Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: GBDC,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Front Barnett Associates Llc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Golub Capital BDC Inc, sells Cisco Systems Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Front Barnett Associates Llc. As of 2021Q1, Front Barnett Associates Llc owns 109 stocks with a total value of $899 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 819,288 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.89% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 122,213 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,978 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,501 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 182,763 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%

Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.08 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.014000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 115,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Front Barnett Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 111.69%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 164,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Front Barnett Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.57%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 415,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.