DogeLabs.io Announces Global Initiative to Build DevOps Teams Around Dogecoin Platform

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tulsa, OK, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire-- AppSwarm, Corp. ( SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces global initiative to build a network of developers around DogeLabs blockchain research project.

DogeLabs.io announced a new initiative calling on development teams who may wish to partner with us in building a sort of decentralized network of Doge development teams across the globe.

These teams would share ideas and provide support for Doge based applications for both commercial and possible larger enterprises within their local jurisdictions under the DogeLabs network.

Tom Bustamante, the Founder and CEO of DogeLabs, commented, "While we build out our own development teams here in New York City and Tulsa, the plan is to also bring together developers from around the world who wish to build off the Doge blockchain. The company believes the fastest, easiest, and most cost-effective way for doing this is to build a sort of decentralized network of DogeLabs DevOp teams from across the globe in Europe, Asia, The Middle East, Africa, and South America on which to quickly expand the rapid implementation of Doge into new projects.

From the Dallas Mavericks to SpaceX DOGE-1 Moon project, Doge is quickly going from a joke MEME coin to an actual form of currency payment with real organizations. DogeLabs goal is to encourage new use cases around the Doge protocol, which could include DeFi (decentralized finance) applications.

Apply to Partner Program

While DogeLabs welcomes all developers wishing to bring Doge to the next level for our DevOps program, we look for developer teams that have experience in collaboration, product design, and deployment, and can show real-life examples in blockchain proficiency. To apply to our DevOps network please reach out to us at https://dogelabs.io/contact/

Developer Program

DogeLabs will also be building out a developer support program offering ways for new developers to get involved in building off the Doge network with Github labs, developer docs, open Discord discussions, and Slack development teams. More information on this project will be released shortly.

Investment Partners

In addition to development teams, DogeLabs is also seeking investment partners across the globe who have a keen interest in partnering with our project for new startup and investment opportunities. https://dogelabs.io/investors/

About DogeLabs

DogeLabs is a blockchain research lab and startup accelerator located in New York City and Tulsa, OK focused on developing commercial applications around the Doge protocol. https://dogelabs.io/

DogeLabs Telegram channel https://t.me/dogelabs

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

AppSwarm, and its affiliate labs are strictly research firms focused on the development of blockchain applications, and in no way is involved with the buying, selling or the issuance of any cryptocurrencies, or investment advice.

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.
888-886-8583
[email protected]

