AMPD Joins the Dell Technologies Partner Program as a Dell Cloud Service Provider

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company") (CSE:AMPD)( FRA:2Q0, Financial) is pleased to announce that it has joined the Dell Cloud Service Provider Program, enhancing the Company's ability to develop cutting-edge solutions for its High-Performance-Computing-at-the-Edge platform on a global basis.

AMPD specializes in providing high-performance computing and cloud solutions for next-generation applications including digital content creation, big data analysis and visualization, artificial intelligence, and high-level academic research. The Dell partnership further bolsters AMPD's roster of technology partnerships with leading companies including NVIDIA, Intel, AMD, and Lightbits Labs.

AMPD has been working with the Dell HPC team to design optimal high-performance-computing-in-the-cloud architecture. For example, AMPD's Virtual Studio for Digital Content Creation solution is being architected using contributions from Dell, NVIDIA, and Intel, and is currently being tested in AMPD's Lab in anticipation of a full commercial rollout in the coming months.

"AMPD and Dell working together has many potential advantages for both companies," said Anthony Brown, Chief Executive Officer of AMPD. "We are seeing an increasing number of companies looking for op-ex, cloud-based options when it comes to high-performance computing solutions. AMPD and Dell account executives and technologists can work in tandem to provide flexible, cloud-based powerful computing environments, tailored to the demands of the workloads associated with digital content creation and artificial intelligence research."

The global high performance computing market size was valued at USD 39.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027. The growing need for high-efficiency computing, continued diversification, and expansion of the IT industry, advances in virtualization, and rising preference for hybrid High Performance Computing solutions are some of the factors expected to fuel the growth of the market.1

About AMPD Ventures Inc.

AMPD Ventures Inc. (CSE: AMPD), through its operating subsidiary, AMPD Holdings Corp. (dba "AMPD Technologies"), specializes in providing high-performance cloud and computing solutions for low-latency applications, including video games and eSports, digital animation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis and visualization.

