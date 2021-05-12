Legend Biotech Reports New and Updated Data from BCMA CAR-T Program at 2021 ASCO and EHA Meetings





Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, today announced that 15 abstracts have been accepted at the upcoming 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Associations (EHA) 2021 Virtual Congress, including new and updated data from the CARTITUDE clinical development program being led by Janssen Research & Development, LLC (Janssen) for the investigational B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel).









The Legend Biotech team, together with our collaborator Janssen, look forward to sharing the updated efficacy and longer-term safety data for cilta-cel, said Ying Huang, PhD, CEO and CFO of Legend Biotech. These exciting data and a wide range of other abstracts highlight our continued commitment and efforts to developing innovative treatments that will make a difference in the lives of those living with multiple myeloma.









Longer-term follow-up efficacy and safety results from the Phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 study of cilta-cel in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (Abstract #8005) will be featured in an oral presentation at the 2021 ASCO Meeting and as a poster presentation at EHA (Abstract #EP964). Results from this study supported recent U.S. and European regulatory filings submitted by Legend Biotechs collaborator, Janssen.









For the first time, data from Cohort A of the CARTITUDE-2 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of cilta-cel in patients with progressive multiple myeloma who have received 1-3 prior lines of therapy, will be presented, being featured as a poster presentation at ASCO (Abstract #8013) and in an oral presentation at EHA (Abstract # S190). Poster presentations at both meetings will provide additional efficacy and safety information with cilta-cel in comparison to standard of care therapies and neurological adverse event mitigation measures.









Select abstracts from both Congresses are below.









ASCO Presentations (June 4-8, 2021)









Abstract No.











Title











Date/ Time











Abstract #8005











Oral Presentation











Ciltacabtagene autoleucel, a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)directed chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy, in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM): Updated results from CARTITUDE-1











Tuesday, June 8th 8:00-11:00 AM EDT











Abstract #8013











Poster Discussion











CARTITUDE-2: Efficacy and safety of ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel), a BCMA-directed CAR T-cell therapy, in patients with progressive multiple myeloma (MM) after 13 prior lines of therapy











Friday, June 4th @ 9:00AM EDT











Abstract #8028











Poster Presentation











Incidence, mitigation, and management of neurologic adverse events in patients with multiple myeloma (MM) treated with ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) in CARTITUDE-2











Friday, June 4th @ 9:00 AM EDT











Abstract #8045











Poster Presentation











Comparison of outcomes with ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) in CARTITUDE-1 vs real-world standard of care (RW SOC) for patients (pts) with triple-class exposed relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM)











Friday, June 4th @ 9:00 AM EDT











Abstract #8030











Poster Presentation











Cilta-cel vs. conventional treatment in patients with relapse/refractory multiple myeloma











Friday, June 4th @ 9:00 AM EDT











Abstract #8041











Poster Presentation











LocoMMotion: A prospective, non-interventional, multinational study of real-life current standards of care in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) receiving 3 prior lines of therapy.











Friday, June 4th @ 9:00 AM EDT













The abstracts will be released on ASCO+Meeting+Library on May 19th, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT.









EHA Presentations (June 9-17, 2021)









Abstract No.











Title











Date/ Time











Abstract #S190











Oral











Efficacy and safety of the BCMA-directed CAR-T cell therapy, ciltacabtagene autoleucel, in patients with progressive multiple myeloma (MM) after 13 prior lines of therapy: Initial results from CARTITUDE-2











Available starting Friday, June 11th @ 9:00AM CEST











Abstract #EP964











EPoster











Updated CARTITUDE-1 results of ciltacabtagene autoleucel, a B-cell maturation antigendirected chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy, in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma











Available starting Friday, June 11th @ 9:00AM CEST











Abstract #EP1003











EPoster











Incidence, mitigation, and management of neurologic adverse events in the phase 2 CARTITUDE-2 study of ciltacabtagene autoleucel in patients with multiple myeloma











Available starting Friday, June 11th @ 9:00AM CEST











Abstract #EP987











EPoster











A prospective, non-interventional, multinational study of real-life standard of care in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma receiving 3 prior lines of therapy: Interim data from LocoMMotion











Available starting Friday, June 11th @ 9:00AM CEST











Abstract #EP990











EPoster











Comparison of ciltacabtagene autoleucel versus conventional treatment in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma











Available starting Friday, June 11th @ 9:00AM CEST











Abstract #EP1049











EPoster











Ciltacabtagene autoleucel versus selinexor + dexamethasone in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) treated with 3 lines of prior therapy: A matching adjusted indirect comparison











Available starting Friday, June 11th @ 9:00AM CEST











Abstract #EP978











EPoster











Matching adjusted indirect comparison of ciltacabtagene autoleucel versus belantamab mafodotin in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) treated with 3 lines of prior therapy











Available starting Friday, June 11th @ 9:00AM CEST











Abstract #EP977











EPoster











Comparison of outcomes with ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) in CARTITUDE-1 versus standard of care in triple-class exposed multiple myeloma patients in clinical trials of daratumumab











Available starting Friday, June 11th @ 9:00AM CEST











Abstract # EP972











EPoster











Ciltacabtagene autoleucel for triple-class exposed multiple myeloma: Adjusted comparison of CARTITUDE-1 outcomes versus real world clinical practice observed in German registry











Available starting Friday, June 11th @ 9:00AM CEST













The abstracts are available on the EHA website at: https%3A%2F%2Fehaweb.org%2Fcongress.









About CARTITUDE-1









CARTITUDE-1 (NCT03548207) is a Phase 1b/2, open-label, multicenter study evaluating the safety and efficacy of cilta-cel in adults with relapsed and/or refractory with multiple myeloma who have received at least 3 prior lines of therapy or are double refractory to a proteasome inhibitor (PI) and immunomodulatory drug (IMiD), received a PI, an IMiD, and anti-CD38 antibody and documented disease progression within 12 months of starting the most recent therapy.1 The primary objective of the Phase 1b portion of the study was to characterize the safety and confirm the recommended Phase 2 dose of cilta-cel, informed by the first-in-human study with LCAR-B38M CAR-T cells (LEGEND-2). The Phase 2 portion further evaluated the efficacy of cilta-cel with overall response rate as the primary endpoint.









About CARTITUDE-2









CARTITUDE-2 (NCT04133636) is an ongoing Phase 2 multicohort study evaluating the safety and efficacy of cilta-cel in various clinical settings. Cohort A included patients who had progressive multiple myeloma after 13 prior lines of therapy, including PI and IMiD, were lenalidomide refractory, and had no prior exposure to BCMA-targeting agents. The primary objective was percentage of patients with negative minimal residual disease (MRD).2









About Multiple Myeloma









Multiple myeloma is an incurable blood cancer that starts in the bone marrow and is characterized by an excessive proliferation of plasma cells.3 Although treatment may result in remission, unfortunately, patients will most likely relapse.4 Relapsed myeloma is when the disease has returned after a period of initial, partial or complete remission and does not meet the definition of being refractory.5 Refractory multiple myeloma is when a patients disease is non-responsive or progresses within 60 days of their last therapy.6,7 While some patients with multiple myeloma have no symptoms at all, most patients are diagnosed due to symptoms that can include bone problems, low blood counts, calcium elevation, kidney problems or infections. 8 Patients who relapse after treatment with standard therapies, including protease inhibitors and immunomodulatory agents, have poor prognoses and few treatment options available.9









About Cilta-cel









Cilta-cel is an investigational chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, formerly identified as JNJ-4528 outside of China and LCAR-B38M CAR-T cells in China, that is being studied in a comprehensive clinical development program for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma and in earlier lines of treatment. Cilta-cel is a differentiated CAR-T therapy with two BCMA-targeting single domain antibodies. In December 2017, Legend Biotech, Inc. entered into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize cilta-cel. In addition to a Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) granted in the U.S. in December 2019, cilta-cel received a BTD in China in August 2020. In addition, Orphan Drug Designation was granted for cilta-cel by the U.S. FDA in February 2019, and by the European Commission in February 2020. A Biologics License Application seeking approval of cilta-cel was submitted to the U.S. FDA and a Marketing Authorization Application was submitted to the European Medicines Agency.









About Legend Biotech









Legend Biotech is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Our team of over 800 employees across the United States, China and Europe, along with our differentiated technology, global development, and manufacturing strategies and expertise, provide us with the strong potential to discover, develop, and manufacture best-in-class cell therapies for patients in need.









Legend Biotech is engaged in a strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize the lead product candidate, cilta-cel, an investigational BCMA-targeted CAR-T cell therapy for patients living with multiple myeloma. This candidate is currently being studied in registrational clinical trials.









To learn more about Legend Biotech, visit us on LinkedIn, or on Twitter @LegendBiotech or at www.legendbiotech.com.









References









