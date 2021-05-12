Logo
CORRECTION From Source - Enthusiast Gaming Provides Correction to Press Release Regarding Number of Gamer Profiles of Tabwire LLC

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (

EGLX, Financial) (TSX:EGLX), (Enthusiast Gaming or the Company), announces a correction to its press release entitled Enthusiast Gaming Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results issued today (the Initial Press Release).

In the Initial Press Release, the Company incorrectly stated Tabwire LLC has 13 billion gamer profiles when the correct number is 13 million gamer profiles. The Company announced today in the press release entitled Enthusiast Gaming Accelerates Launch of Gaming Social Network and Premium Subscription Offering with Acquisition of Tabwire that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tabwire LLC.

The correction does not change any other information nor have a material effect on any other information in the Initial Press Release.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is building the largest media platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars; Media, Talent, Esports and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

Contacts

Enthusiast Gaming Investor Relations:
Eric Bernofsky, Chief Corporate Officer
[email protected]

Media Relations:
Carmela Antolino, Provident Communications
[email protected]
647-287-2286

Forward Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Enthusiast anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, comments with respect to strategies, expectations, planned operations and future actions of the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Enthusiast to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to Enthusiast, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

Rating:
