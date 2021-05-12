Logo
Serengeti Asset Management LP Buys Herbalife Nutrition, Sea, Royalty Pharma PLC, Sells Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Porch Group Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Serengeti Asset Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Herbalife Nutrition, Sea, Royalty Pharma PLC, HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp, Altimeter Growth Corp, sells Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Porch Group Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Harley-Davidson Inc, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Serengeti Asset Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Serengeti Asset Management LP owns 13 stocks with a total value of $59 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Serengeti Asset Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/serengeti+asset+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Serengeti Asset Management LP
  1. Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 580,000 shares, 49.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.92%
  2. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 1,361,796 shares, 26.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.77%
  3. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 70,000 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP) - 250,000 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio.
  5. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) - 25,000 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $58.2, with an estimated average price of $49.42. The stock is now traded at around $48.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $213.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)

Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $42.34 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp (CAPA)

Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altimeter Growth Corp (AGC)

Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $13.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPR)

Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $31.65 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $41.64.

Sold Out: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)

Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Porch Group Inc. The sale prices were between $12.77 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $17.84.

Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF)

Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.83.

Sold Out: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The sale prices were between $32.06 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $37.17.

Sold Out: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)

Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.55.

Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT)

Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $13.95 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.06.

Reduced: Jaws Acquisition Corp (JWS)

Serengeti Asset Management LP reduced to a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp by 60%. The sale prices were between $12.12 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $14.19. The stock is now traded at around $12.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Serengeti Asset Management LP still held 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Serengeti Asset Management LP. Also check out:

