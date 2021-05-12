Serengeti Asset Management LP Buys Herbalife Nutrition, Sea, Royalty Pharma PLC, Sells Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Porch Group Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: HLF, SE, RPRX, CAPA, AGC, VSPR,
- Reduced Positions: ATH, JWS, PCG,
- Sold Out: SIX, PRCH, WPF, HOG, CRHC, BFT, UBER,
These are the top 5 holdings of Serengeti Asset Management LP
- Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 580,000 shares, 49.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.92%
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 1,361,796 shares, 26.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.77%
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 70,000 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP) - 250,000 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) - 25,000 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio.
Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $58.2, with an estimated average price of $49.42. The stock is now traded at around $48.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $213.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)
Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $42.34 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp (CAPA)
Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Altimeter Growth Corp (AGC)
Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $13.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPR)
Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)
Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $31.65 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $41.64.Sold Out: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)
Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Porch Group Inc. The sale prices were between $12.77 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $17.84.Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF)
Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.83.Sold Out: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)
Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The sale prices were between $32.06 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $37.17.Sold Out: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)
Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.55.Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT)
Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $13.95 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.06.Reduced: Jaws Acquisition Corp (JWS)
Serengeti Asset Management LP reduced to a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp by 60%. The sale prices were between $12.12 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $14.19. The stock is now traded at around $12.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Serengeti Asset Management LP still held 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.
