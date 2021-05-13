Sage Therapeutics to Host Sage Science Spotlight: SAGE-718 In Depth





Sage Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, today announced it will host the first Sage Science Spotlight webcast focused on an in-depth review of SAGE-718.









Sage will provide details on its progress with SAGE-718, the companys lead neuropsychiatry product candidate being explored for the potential treatment of cognitive disorders associated with NMDA receptor dysfunction, including Huntingtons disease, Alzheimers disease, and Parkinsons disease. Sage will also share additional details on the recently announced data from the PARADIGM Study of SAGE-718 in patients with mild cognitive impairment due to Parkinsons disease and the planned initiation of a Phase 2 placebo-controlled study in Huntingtons disease. Additionally, the Company will discuss the unmet need in Huntingtons disease, with participation and perspectives from a leading neurologist and a patient advocate.









The Sage Science Spotlight is a new webcast series designed to take a deeper look at Sages work in brain health. It will complement Sages annual FutureCast event, which provides an update on the companys overall research and development strategy and clinical progress in its key depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry franchise programs.









Speakers on the May 20th webcast will include:















Jim Doherty, Chief Research Officer, Sage Therapeutics









Mike Quirk, Vice President, Pharmacology, Sage Therapeutics









Aaron Koenig, Executive Medical Director, Early Development, Sage Therapeutics









Dr. Samuel Frank, Associate Professor of Neurology, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center









Seth Rotberg, Patient Advocate (Huntingtons Disease)













The webcast can be accessed on the investor page of Sage's website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event.









About Sage Therapeutics









Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain. We are pursuing new pathways with the goal of improving brain health, and our depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry franchise programs aim to change how brain disorders are thought about and treated. Our mission is to make medicines that matter so people can get better, sooner. For more information, please visit www.sagerx.com.









