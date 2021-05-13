Logo
Sage Therapeutics to Host Sage Science Spotlight: SAGE-718 In Depth

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Sage Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, today announced it will host the first Sage Science Spotlight webcast focused on an in-depth review of SAGE-718.



Sage will provide details on its progress with SAGE-718, the companys lead neuropsychiatry product candidate being explored for the potential treatment of cognitive disorders associated with NMDA receptor dysfunction, including Huntingtons disease, Alzheimers disease, and Parkinsons disease. Sage will also share additional details on the recently announced data from the PARADIGM Study of SAGE-718 in patients with mild cognitive impairment due to Parkinsons disease and the planned initiation of a Phase 2 placebo-controlled study in Huntingtons disease. Additionally, the Company will discuss the unmet need in Huntingtons disease, with participation and perspectives from a leading neurologist and a patient advocate.



The Sage Science Spotlight is a new webcast series designed to take a deeper look at Sages work in brain health. It will complement Sages annual FutureCast event, which provides an update on the companys overall research and development strategy and clinical progress in its key depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry franchise programs.



Speakers on the May 20th webcast will include:





  • Jim Doherty, Chief Research Officer, Sage Therapeutics





  • Mike Quirk, Vice President, Pharmacology, Sage Therapeutics





  • Aaron Koenig, Executive Medical Director, Early Development, Sage Therapeutics





  • Dr. Samuel Frank, Associate Professor of Neurology, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center





  • Seth Rotberg, Patient Advocate (Huntingtons Disease)





The webcast can be accessed on the investor page of Sage's website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event.



About Sage Therapeutics



Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain. We are pursuing new pathways with the goal of improving brain health, and our depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry franchise programs aim to change how brain disorders are thought about and treated. Our mission is to make medicines that matter so people can get better, sooner. For more information, please visit www.sagerx.com.



Forward-Looking Statements



Various statements in this release concern Sage's future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation: statements regarding our planned research and development activities and the opportunity to help patients in various indications. These statements constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements, including the risks that: we may encounter hurdles and delays in initiation, conduct or completion of our planned clinical trials, including as a result of slower than expected site initiation or enrollment; decisions or actions of the FDA may affect the initiation and timing of clinical trials and our ability to proceed with further development; ongoing and future non-clinical and clinical results may not meet their primary or key secondary endpoints or support further development; we may encounter adverse events at any stage of development that negatively impact further development or that require additional nonclinical and clinical work which may not yield positive results; and we may encounter technical and other unexpected hurdles in the development and manufacture of our product candidates which may delay our timing or change our plans, or otherwise negatively impact our business; as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today, and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We explicitly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005298/en/

