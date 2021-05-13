Fly Leasing Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

PR Newswire
DUBLIN, May 13, 2021
DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) ("FLY"), a global leader in aircraft leasing, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021.
Highlights
- Signed merger agreement to be acquired by Carlyle Aviation for $17.05 per share
- Total revenues of $80.9 million
- Net loss of $3.4 million, $0.11 per share
- Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $117.2 million
- $157 million net book value of unencumbered assets
"The pending acquisition of FLY by an affiliate of Carlyle Aviation Partners is on track and is expected to close in the third quarter," said Colm Barrington, CEO of FLY. "We believe that this transaction represents strong value for FLY shareholders with the per share cash consideration representing a premium of nearly 30% to FLY's closing price on March 26, 2021, the last trading day prior to the merger announcement."
"In the quarter, FLY's revenues and net income were again adversely impacted by the global pandemic," added Barrington. "While we are seeing improvements in some sectors of the global airline industry, particularly in U.S. and Chinese domestic traffic, there are still large parts of the world where COVID-19 is surging and both domestic and international air traffic is at a virtual standstill due to continuing travel restrictions. It now appears likely that it will be well into 2022 before global air traffic returns towards 2019 levels."
Financial Results
FLY is reporting a net loss of $3.4 million, or $0.11 per share, for the first quarter of 2021. This compares to net income of $38.1 million, or $1.24 per share, for the same period in 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, FLY recognized $5.9 million of costs associated with the pending transaction with Carlyle Aviation (see below under "Merger").
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
Adjusted Net Loss was $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $43.6 million for the same period in the previous year. On a per share basis, Adjusted Net Loss was $0.04 in the first quarter of 2021, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $1.42 for the first quarter of 2020.
A reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to net income determined in accordance with GAAP is shown below.
Financial Position
At March 31, 2021, FLY's total assets were $3.1 billion, including investment in flight equipment totaling $2.8 billion. Total cash at March 31, 2021 was $151.2 million, of which $117.2 million was unrestricted. At March 31, 2021, FLY's net debt to equity ratio was 2.2x, reduced from 2.3x as of December 31, 2020.
Merger
FLY announced on March 29, 2021 that it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Carlyle Aviation Partners ("Carlyle Aviation"), the commercial aviation investment and servicing arm within The Carlyle Group's $56 billion Global Credit platform. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, FLY shareholders will receive $17.05 per share in cash, representing a total equity valuation of approximately $520 million. The total enterprise value of the transaction is approximately $2.36 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory clearance and the approval of FLY's shareholders. Given the pending transaction, FLY will not host a first quarter earnings call.
Aircraft Portfolio
At March 31, 2021, FLY had 84 aircraft and seven engines in its portfolio. FLY's aircraft and engines are on lease to 36 airlines in 22 countries. The table below does not include the engines.
Portfolio at
Mar. 31,2021
Dec. 31,2020
Number
% of Net Book
Number
% of Net Book
Airbus A320ceo Family
32
28%
32
28%
Airbus A320neo Family
1
2%
1
2%
Airbus A330
3
2%
3
2%
Boeing 737NG
40
39%
40
39%
Boeing 737 MAX
2
3%
2
3%
Boeing 777-LRF
2
11%
2
11%
Boeing 787
4
15%
4
15%
Total(1)
84
100%
84
100%
(1) Includes six aircraft classified as held for sale as of March 31, 2021. No aircraft were classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2020.
At March 31, 2021, the average age of the portfolio, weighted by net book value of each aircraft and engine, was 8.6 years. The average remaining lease term was 4.7 years, also weighted by net book value.
About FLY
FLY is a global aircraft leasing company with a fleet of modern and fuel efficient commercial jet aircraft. FLY leases its aircraft under multi-year lease contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. FLY is managed and serviced by BBAM LP, a worldwide leader in aircraft lease management and financing. For more information about FLY, please visit our website at www.flyleasing.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
FLY provides all financial information in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP). To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we are also providing with this press release certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Return on Equity. In calculating these non-GAAP financial measures, we have excluded certain amounts, as detailed in the reconciliation below.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for FLY's future business, operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially due to global political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors and risks, risks and uncertainties related to the merger transaction with Carlyle Aviation, and the risk that FLY may be unable to achieve its portfolio growth expectations, or to reap the benefits of such growth. Additional or unforeseen effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately impacts FLY's business, results of operations and financial condition will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. Further information on the factors and risks that may affect FLY's business is included in filings FLY makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F and its reports on Form 6-K. FLY expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in its views or expectations, or otherwise.
Contact:
Matt Dallas
Fly Leasing Limited
+1 203-769-5916
[email protected]
Fly Leasing Limited
Three months ended Mar. 31,
2021
2020
Revenues
Operating lease rental revenue
$ 55,376
$ 85,535
End of lease income
25,811
2,427
Amortization of lease incentives
(1,082)
(614)
Amortization of lease discounts and other
(261)
92
Operating lease revenue
79,844
87,440
Finance lease revenue
129
145
Gain on sale of aircraft
31,717
Interest and other income
884
2,253
Total revenues
80,857
121,555
Expenses
Depreciation
29,967
31,631
Aircraft impairment
22,546
Interest expense
22,066
27,155
Selling, general and administrative
12,500
7,664
Provision for uncollectible operating receivables
1,000
(Gain) loss on derivatives
(2,724)
507
Fair value (gain) loss on marketable securities
(1,839)
9,412
Loss on extinguishment of debt
850
Maintenance and other costs
1,104
1,184
Total expenses
84,620
78,403
Net income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes
(3,763)
43,152
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(370)
5,080
Net income (loss)
$ (3,393)
$ 38,072
Weighted average number of shares
- Basic
30,481,069
30,765,840
- Diluted
30,481,069
30,768,029
Earnings (loss) per share
- Basic and Diluted
$ (0.11)
$ 1.24
Fly Leasing Limited
Mar. 31,
2021
Dec. 31,
2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 117,231
$ 132,097
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
34,000
29,432
Rent receivables, net
65,516
57,015
Investment in finance lease, net
10,075
10,396
Flight equipment held for sale, net
40,454
Flight equipment held for operating lease, net
2,438,666
2,529,428
Maintenance rights
279,124
279,124
Deferred tax asset, net
10,941
11,753
Fair value of derivative assets
3,570
2,085
Other assets, net
136,581
116,255
Total assets
$ 3,136,158
$ 3,167,585
Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$ 27,391
$ 18,135
Rentals received in advance
6,620
8,724
Payable to related parties
4,362
4,058
Security deposits
36,226
36,439
Maintenance payment liability, net
201,820
203,684
Unsecured borrowings, net
297,082
296,876
Secured borrowings, net
1,603,986
1,642,242
Deferred tax liability, net
51,420
51,366
Fair value of derivative liabilities
35,648
46,169
Other liabilities
78,182
70,896
Total liabilities
2,342,737
2,378,589
Shareholders' equity
Common shares, $0.001 par value, 499,999,900 shares authorized; 30,481,069 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
31
31
Manager shares, $0.001 par value; 100 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
Additional paid-in capital
509,738
509,738
Retained earnings
309,574
312,967
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(25,922)
(33,740)
Total shareholders' equity
793,421
788,996
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 3,136,158
$ 3,167,585
Fly Leasing Limited
Three months ended Mar. 31,
2021
2020
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income (loss)
$ (3,393)
$ 38,072
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows provided by operating activities:
Gain on sale of aircraft
(31,717)
Depreciation
29,967
31,631
Flight equipment impairment
22,546
Amortization of debt discounts and debt issuance costs
2,114
1,875
Amortization of lease incentives and other items
1,421
604
Provision for uncollectible operating lease receivables
1,000
Fair value (gain) loss on marketable securities
(1,839)
9,412
Loss on extinguishment of debt
850
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
(370)
5,181
Maintenance payment liability recognized into earnings
(2,487)
Other
(2,430)
268
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Rent receivables
(14,981)
(7,036)
Other assets
(19,119)
230
Payable to related parties
304
(5,807)
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities
12,904
9,957
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
28,124
51,033
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Purchase of flight equipment
(27,282)
Proceeds from sale of aircraft, net
160,271
Payments for aircraft improvement
(1,604)
(6,294)
Payments for lessor maintenance obligations
(65)
(347)
Other
362
(231)
Net cash flows (used in)provided by investing activities
(1,307)
126,117
Three months ended Mar. 31,
2021
2020
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Security deposits received
1,921
3,305
Maintenance payment liability receipts
4,281
7,848
Maintenance payment liability disbursements
(3,528)
(10,109)
Debt extinguishment costs
(20)
Debt issuance costs
(186)
Repayment of secured borrowings
(39,510)
(118,211)
Shares repurchased
(6,504)
Net cash flows used in financing activities
(37,022)
(123,691)
Effect of exchange rate changes on unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents
(93)
(18)
Net (decrease) increase in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents
(10,298)
53,441
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
161,529
338,303
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 151,231
$ 391,744
Reconciliation to Consolidated Balance Sheets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 117,231
$ 361,151
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
34,000
30,593
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents
$ 151,231
$ 391,744
Fly Leasing Limited
Three months ended Mar. 31,
2021
(Unaudited)
2020
Net income (loss)
$ (3,393)
$ 38,072
Adjustments:
Unrealized foreign exchange gain
(183)
(95)
Deferred income taxes
(370)
5,181
Fair value changes on undesignated derivatives
(3,278)
481
Merger costs
5,853
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
$ (1,371)
$ 43,639
Average Shareholders' Equity
$ 791,209
$ 884,257
Adjusted Return on Equity
(0.7%)
19.7%
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
30,481,069
30,768,029
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per diluted share
$ (0.04)
$ 1.42
FLY defines Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as net income (loss) plus or minus (i) unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses; (ii) deferred income taxes; (iii) the fair value changes associated with interest rate derivative contracts that are not accounted for as cash flow hedges; and (iv) non-recurring expenses. The adjustments included within Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are primarily non-cash or non-recurring items that we consider unrelated to the ongoing performance of our operations. Adjusted Return on Equity is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by average shareholders' equity for each period presented. For periods of less than one year, the resulting return is annualized.
FLY uses Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Return on Equity, in addition to GAAP net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, to assess our core operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period. Management believes these measures are helpful in evaluating the operating performance of our ongoing operations and identifying trends in our performance, because they remove the effects of certain non-cash or non-recurring items and certain other items that are not indicative of our overall operating trends. In addition, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Return on Equity help us compare our performance to our competitors. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, net income or other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. FLY's definitions may be different from those used by other companies.
