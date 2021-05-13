Logo
Fly Leasing Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, May 13, 2021

DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) ("FLY"), a global leader in aircraft leasing, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

FLY Leasing Limited logo. (PRNewsFoto/FLY Leasing Limited)

Highlights

  • Signed merger agreement to be acquired by Carlyle Aviation for $17.05 per share
  • Total revenues of $80.9 million
  • Net loss of $3.4 million, $0.11 per share
  • Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $117.2 million
  • $157 million net book value of unencumbered assets

"The pending acquisition of FLY by an affiliate of Carlyle Aviation Partners is on track and is expected to close in the third quarter," said Colm Barrington, CEO of FLY. "We believe that this transaction represents strong value for FLY shareholders with the per share cash consideration representing a premium of nearly 30% to FLY's closing price on March 26, 2021, the last trading day prior to the merger announcement."

"In the quarter, FLY's revenues and net income were again adversely impacted by the global pandemic," added Barrington. "While we are seeing improvements in some sectors of the global airline industry, particularly in U.S. and Chinese domestic traffic, there are still large parts of the world where COVID-19 is surging and both domestic and international air traffic is at a virtual standstill due to continuing travel restrictions. It now appears likely that it will be well into 2022 before global air traffic returns towards 2019 levels."

Financial Results

FLY is reporting a net loss of $3.4 million, or $0.11 per share, for the first quarter of 2021. This compares to net income of $38.1 million, or $1.24 per share, for the same period in 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, FLY recognized $5.9 million of costs associated with the pending transaction with Carlyle Aviation (see below under "Merger").

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

Adjusted Net Loss was $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $43.6 million for the same period in the previous year. On a per share basis, Adjusted Net Loss was $0.04 in the first quarter of 2021, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $1.42 for the first quarter of 2020.

A reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to net income determined in accordance with GAAP is shown below.

Financial Position

At March 31, 2021, FLY's total assets were $3.1 billion, including investment in flight equipment totaling $2.8 billion. Total cash at March 31, 2021 was $151.2 million, of which $117.2 million was unrestricted. At March 31, 2021, FLY's net debt to equity ratio was 2.2x, reduced from 2.3x as of December 31, 2020.

Merger

FLY announced on March 29, 2021 that it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Carlyle Aviation Partners ("Carlyle Aviation"), the commercial aviation investment and servicing arm within The Carlyle Group's $56 billion Global Credit platform. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, FLY shareholders will receive $17.05 per share in cash, representing a total equity valuation of approximately $520 million. The total enterprise value of the transaction is approximately $2.36 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory clearance and the approval of FLY's shareholders. Given the pending transaction, FLY will not host a first quarter earnings call.

Aircraft Portfolio

At March 31, 2021, FLY had 84 aircraft and seven engines in its portfolio. FLY's aircraft and engines are on lease to 36 airlines in 22 countries. The table below does not include the engines.

Portfolio at

Mar. 31,2021

Dec. 31,2020


Number

% of Net Book
Value

Number

% of Net Book
Value

Airbus A320ceo Family

32

28%

32

28%

Airbus A320neo Family

1

2%

1

2%

Airbus A330

3

2%

3

2%

Boeing 737NG

40

39%

40

39%

Boeing 737 MAX

2

3%

2

3%

Boeing 777-LRF

2

11%

2

11%

Boeing 787

4

15%

4

15%

Total(1)

84

100%

84

100%

(1) Includes six aircraft classified as held for sale as of March 31, 2021. No aircraft were classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2020.

At March 31, 2021, the average age of the portfolio, weighted by net book value of each aircraft and engine, was 8.6 years. The average remaining lease term was 4.7 years, also weighted by net book value.

About FLY

FLY is a global aircraft leasing company with a fleet of modern and fuel efficient commercial jet aircraft. FLY leases its aircraft under multi-year lease contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. FLY is managed and serviced by BBAM LP, a worldwide leader in aircraft lease management and financing. For more information about FLY, please visit our website at www.flyleasing.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FLY provides all financial information in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP). To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we are also providing with this press release certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Return on Equity. In calculating these non-GAAP financial measures, we have excluded certain amounts, as detailed in the reconciliation below.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for FLY's future business, operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially due to global political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors and risks, risks and uncertainties related to the merger transaction with Carlyle Aviation, and the risk that FLY may be unable to achieve its portfolio growth expectations, or to reap the benefits of such growth. Additional or unforeseen effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately impacts FLY's business, results of operations and financial condition will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. Further information on the factors and risks that may affect FLY's business is included in filings FLY makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F and its reports on Form 6-K. FLY expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in its views or expectations, or otherwise.

Contact:
Matt Dallas
Fly Leasing Limited
+1 203-769-5916
[email protected]

Fly Leasing Limited
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)



Three months ended Mar. 31,


2021
(Unaudited)

2020
(Unaudited)

Revenues



Operating lease rental revenue

$ 55,376

$ 85,535

End of lease income

25,811

2,427

Amortization of lease incentives

(1,082)

(614)

Amortization of lease discounts and other

(261)

92

Operating lease revenue

79,844

87,440

Finance lease revenue

129

145

Gain on sale of aircraft

31,717

Interest and other income

884

2,253

Total revenues

80,857

121,555

Expenses



Depreciation

29,967

31,631

Aircraft impairment

22,546

Interest expense

22,066

27,155

Selling, general and administrative

12,500

7,664

Provision for uncollectible operating receivables

1,000

(Gain) loss on derivatives

(2,724)

507

Fair value (gain) loss on marketable securities

(1,839)

9,412

Loss on extinguishment of debt

850

Maintenance and other costs

1,104

1,184

Total expenses

84,620

78,403

Net income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes

(3,763)

43,152

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(370)

5,080

Net income (loss)

$ (3,393)

$ 38,072

Weighted average number of shares



- Basic

30,481,069

30,765,840

- Diluted

30,481,069

30,768,029

Earnings (loss) per share



- Basic and Diluted

$ (0.11)

$ 1.24

Fly Leasing Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)



Mar. 31,

2021
(Unaudited)

Dec. 31,

2020
(Audited)

Assets



Cash and cash equivalents

$ 117,231

$ 132,097

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

34,000

29,432

Rent receivables, net

65,516

57,015

Investment in finance lease, net

10,075

10,396

Flight equipment held for sale, net

40,454

Flight equipment held for operating lease, net

2,438,666

2,529,428

Maintenance rights

279,124

279,124

Deferred tax asset, net

10,941

11,753

Fair value of derivative assets

3,570

2,085

Other assets, net

136,581

116,255

Total assets

$ 3,136,158

$ 3,167,585

Liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 27,391

$ 18,135

Rentals received in advance

6,620

8,724

Payable to related parties

4,362

4,058

Security deposits

36,226

36,439

Maintenance payment liability, net

201,820

203,684

Unsecured borrowings, net

297,082

296,876

Secured borrowings, net

1,603,986

1,642,242

Deferred tax liability, net

51,420

51,366

Fair value of derivative liabilities

35,648

46,169

Other liabilities

78,182

70,896

Total liabilities

2,342,737

2,378,589

Shareholders' equity



Common shares, $0.001 par value, 499,999,900 shares authorized; 30,481,069 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

31

31

Manager shares, $0.001 par value; 100 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

Additional paid-in capital

509,738

509,738

Retained earnings

309,574

312,967

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(25,922)

(33,740)

Total shareholders' equity

793,421

788,996

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,136,158

$ 3,167,585

Fly Leasing Limited
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)



Three months ended Mar. 31,


2021
(Unaudited)

2020
(Unaudited)

Cash Flows from Operating Activities



Net income (loss)

$ (3,393)

$ 38,072

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows provided by operating activities:



Gain on sale of aircraft

(31,717)

Depreciation

29,967

31,631

Flight equipment impairment

22,546

Amortization of debt discounts and debt issuance costs

2,114

1,875

Amortization of lease incentives and other items

1,421

604

Provision for uncollectible operating lease receivables

1,000

Fair value (gain) loss on marketable securities

(1,839)

9,412

Loss on extinguishment of debt

850

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(370)

5,181

Maintenance payment liability recognized into earnings

(2,487)

Other

(2,430)

268

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Rent receivables

(14,981)

(7,036)

Other assets

(19,119)

230

Payable to related parties

304

(5,807)

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities

12,904

9,957

Net cash flows provided by operating activities

28,124

51,033

Cash Flows from Investing Activities



Purchase of flight equipment

(27,282)

Proceeds from sale of aircraft, net

160,271

Payments for aircraft improvement

(1,604)

(6,294)

Payments for lessor maintenance obligations

(65)

(347)

Other

362

(231)

Net cash flows (used in)provided by investing activities

(1,307)

126,117



Three months ended Mar. 31,


2021
(Unaudited)

2020
(Unaudited)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities



Security deposits received

1,921

3,305

Maintenance payment liability receipts

4,281

7,848

Maintenance payment liability disbursements

(3,528)

(10,109)

Debt extinguishment costs

(20)

Debt issuance costs

(186)

Repayment of secured borrowings

(39,510)

(118,211)

Shares repurchased

(6,504)

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(37,022)

(123,691)

Effect of exchange rate changes on unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents

(93)

(18)

Net (decrease) increase in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents

(10,298)

53,441

Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

161,529

338,303

Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 151,231

$ 391,744




Reconciliation to Consolidated Balance Sheets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$ 117,231

$ 361,151

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

34,000

30,593

Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents

$ 151,231

$ 391,744


Fly Leasing Limited
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)



Three months ended Mar. 31,


2021

(Unaudited)

2020
(Unaudited)

Net income (loss)

$ (3,393)

$ 38,072

Adjustments:



Unrealized foreign exchange gain

(183)

(95)

Deferred income taxes

(370)

5,181

Fair value changes on undesignated derivatives

(3,278)

481

Merger costs

5,853

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$ (1,371)

$ 43,639

Average Shareholders' Equity

$ 791,209

$ 884,257

Adjusted Return on Equity

(0.7%)

19.7%




Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

30,481,069

30,768,029

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per diluted share

$ (0.04)

$ 1.42

FLY defines Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as net income (loss) plus or minus (i) unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses; (ii) deferred income taxes; (iii) the fair value changes associated with interest rate derivative contracts that are not accounted for as cash flow hedges; and (iv) non-recurring expenses. The adjustments included within Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are primarily non-cash or non-recurring items that we consider unrelated to the ongoing performance of our operations. Adjusted Return on Equity is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by average shareholders' equity for each period presented. For periods of less than one year, the resulting return is annualized.

FLY uses Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Return on Equity, in addition to GAAP net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, to assess our core operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period. Management believes these measures are helpful in evaluating the operating performance of our ongoing operations and identifying trends in our performance, because they remove the effects of certain non-cash or non-recurring items and certain other items that are not indicative of our overall operating trends. In addition, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Return on Equity help us compare our performance to our competitors. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, net income or other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. FLY's definitions may be different from those used by other companies.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fly-leasing-reports-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-301290536.html

SOURCE Fly Leasing Limited

