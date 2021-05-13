Avaya Named a Top 5 CCaaS Provider By Ventana Research in 2021 Contact Center in the Cloud Value Index, Citing Strength in Delivering Exceptional Customer Experiences





Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it has been classified as an Innovative Vendor and a Value Index Leader in the Capability category, and ranked among the top five CCaaS providers overall in the Ventana Research 2021+Value+Index+for+Contact+Center+in+the+Cloud. Avaya OneCloud CCaaS is an AI-powered contact center solution that enables millions of agents, at thousands of organizations around the world, to deliver exceptional customer experiences that build brand loyalty and drive business growth.









The 2021 Value Index for Contact Center in the Cloud identifies the companies that deliver the highest value based on an overall weighted evaluation and the rating of the vendor for product and customer experience. According to the report1, Avaya shows how they continue to meet a broader range of enterprise requirements with feature sets geared toward omnichannel interaction handling, channels and performance, with analytics that target the enterprise customer needs. Ventana Research highlighted Avayas investment, innovation and comprehensive approach to contact center solutions, providing the company with their highest ranking in the Capability category.









Improving the quality of experiences throughout the customer journey has become among the most important differentiators and competitive advantage for many businesses. Avaya+OneCloud%26trade%3B+CCaaS enables organizations to create true customer experience centers, by easily expanding their digital capabilities and effectively leveraging the power of cloud, AI, and IOT to deliver great customer service. Avaya OneCloud CCaaS enables organizations to:















Connect customers and staff in more intelligent ways and based on the many new device modalities like NLU that support many more personas









Connect customers and staff in more intelligent ways and based on the many new device modalities like NLU that support many more personas



Support customers with engagement options that are more precisely aligned to their buying journey and customer service ambitions









Support customers with engagement options that are more precisely aligned to their buying journey and customer service ambitions



Streamline and optimize processes for both customers and employees









Streamline and optimize processes for both customers and employees



Leverage real-time insights and knowledge to anticipate customer needs, guide next-best actions and inform better decision making to provide more memorable experiences













Avaya is creating the future of customer experience with a OneCloud CCaaS solution that deliver game-changing business benefits, said Anthony Bartolo, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Avaya. A contact center focused on being able to compose customer journeys bolsters brand preference through consistent, frictionless experiences. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Were excited to be identified as an Innovative Leader and Capability Value Index Leader in the 2021 Value Index for Contact Center in the Cloud, and we look forward to further enabling our customers success by driving continual innovation for experiences that matter.









"The contact center industry is in the midst of a historic shift to utilizing cloud computing," says Keith Dawson, Vice President and Research Director of Customer Experience, Ventana Research. "Organizations and those in the contact center should know that cloud-based platforms represent the cutting edge of innovation and development. Avaya is a longstanding contact center provider from on-premise to now cloud computing. Its reenergized commitment and efforts to the contact center were clear in the assessment and resulting ranking in many of the categories. Were excited to see Avayas continued growth and commitment to the customer experience journey for their customers.









Ventana Research Value Indexes are the result of decades of experience and over 18 years of research and knowledge of the market for customer experience software. It provides an in-depth analysis of technology suppliers' products working with mobile technology, evaluating their strengths and gaps compared to competitors products.









The Contact Center in the Cloud Value Index is neither sponsored nor influenced by technology vendors and is conducted solely in pursuit of Ventana Research's mission to provide value to business and IT through advisory services, benchmark assessments and workshops. Ventana Research's goal is to help guide organizations to optimal efficiency in their use of technology investments for business and IT.









1https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ventanaresearch.com%2Fvalue_index%2Fcustomer_experience%2Fcontact_center_in_the_cloud%2Fmarket-report%2F2021









Additional Resources:















Download the 2021+Value+Index+for+Contact+Center+in+the+Cloud+report.









Download the 2021+Value+Index+for+Contact+Center+in+the+Cloud+report.



Learn how to create an effortless+experience+for+customers with Avaya OneCloud CCaaS.









Learn how to create an effortless+experience+for+customers with Avaya OneCloud CCaaS.



Read how Supercharge+Your+Customer+and+Agent+Experience+with+AI-Enabled+Customer+Journeys.













About Avaya









Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.avaya.com









About Ventana Research









Ventana Research is the most authoritative and respected benchmark business technology research and advisory services firm. We provide insight and expert guidance on mainstream and disruptive technologies through a unique set of research-based offerings including benchmark research and technology evaluation assessments, education workshops and our research and advisory services, Ventana On-Demand. Our unparalleled understanding of the role of technology in optimizing business processes and performance and our best practices guidance are rooted in our rigorous research-based benchmarking of people, processes, information and technology across business and IT functions in every industry. This benchmark research plus our market coverage and in-depth knowledge of hundreds of technology providers means we can deliver education and expertise to our clients to increase the value they derive from technology investments while reducing time, cost and risk.









Ventana Research provides the most comprehensive analyst and research coverage in the industry; business and IT professionals worldwide are members of our community and benefit from Ventana Researchs insights, as do highly regarded media and association partners around the globe. Our views and analyses are distributed daily through blogs and social media channels including, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.









To learn how Ventana Research advances the maturity of organizations use of information and technology through benchmark research, education and advisory services, visit www.ventanaresearch.com.









Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









This document contains certain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," our vision, "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or would or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) available at www.sec.gov, and may cause the Companys actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Companys SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.









All trademarks identified by , TM, or SM are registered marks, trademarks, and service marks, respectively, of Avaya Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.









Source: Avaya Newsroom





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005230/en/