Patriot One Technologies Announces Accuracy Enhancements to Video Recognition Software for Weapons and Threat Detection

TORONTO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (Patriot One or the Company) today announced enhancements to its Video Recognition Software (VRS) for identifying weapons and other threats in crowds. Patriot Ones VRS is an advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-based video analytics solution that provides unprecedented accuracy in detecting threats and enabling businesses, schools and other organizations to protect employees, students, customers and assets. Businesses can also use its capabilities to gain valuable intelligence on customer traffic flow and behavior to optimize operations.



With the ability to accurately detect weapons and disturbances of up to 150 feet away, Patriot Ones VRS dramatically improves security and efficiency for organizations that host crowds or the general public, including retail stores, schools, casinos, entertainment venues and more.

False positives are a huge problem with other AI-based video analysis systems, which is why their alerts need to be reviewed and validated by humans before any action can be taken. This squanders critical minutes in the incident detection and response cycle, said Peter Evans, CEO of Patriot One. VRS automatically validates alerts through multiple camera sources and a combination of AI analytic engines, so security staff can be correctly notified and briefed in real-time before a weapons incident or other type of disturbance arises.

Unlike competitive offerings on the market, Patriot Ones VRS is compatible with any IP-based video surveillance system, eliminating the need for customers to rip and replace existing video infrastructure in order to obtain the benefits of AI-enabled video analytics.

Patriot Ones VRS is highly effective at detecting weapons very early in the incident cycle, long before a perpetrator reaches a building, which dramatically increases the likelihood of being able to respond to threats before they impact employees and customers, said Peter Giunchini, vice president, New York Security Solutions, Inc. These advanced insights enable our customers to secure their locations and protect their stakeholders in a cost-efficient way, since they dont have to install brand new hardware to take advantage of VRS.

Key enhancements to VRS include:

High Fidelity Object Recognition: The system accurately detects guns while automatically distinguishing them from umbrellas, phones or other innocuous items. Its accuracy enables the system to notify security personnel at the earliest possible point in the incident cycle, so they can de-escalate potentially violent situations quickly.

People Counting: VRS Counting provides valuable intelligence both for crowd management and business operations, with information such as:

Overall crowd size, which allows venue operators and other businesses to comply with fire and COVID-19 occupancy restrictions, as well as make smarter staffing decisions.





Foot traffic in certain areas, which can be used for a variety of purposes including security staff deployment, retail merchandising business intelligence and optimization.





Line formation and traffic management, which enables businesses to take action for a wide variety of applications, ranging from improving the customer experience at concession stands, to optimizing distribution center operations. Additionally, understanding customer flows at different times of day can inform staffing and operations.





Detecting anomalous concentrations of people, which could indicate emerging incidents such as fights, medical emergencies or other disturbances.



Patriot Ones VRS gives business owners a pre-emptive technology solution that can prevent gun and other violence in the places where people gather, while also providing health and safety information that helps with compliance and operations, Mr. Evans continued. When coupled with Patriot Ones Multi-Sensor Gateway (MSG) touchless threat detection system for points of entry, VRS provides unparalleled security and operational intelligence across the entire physical footprint: outside, at the point of entry and inside the building.

For more on VRS capabilities please visit https://patriot1tech.com/patscan/video/ .

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies makes unobtrusive, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven weapons and threat detection systems that enable arenas, schools, theaters and other businesses to provide unprecedented safety while also improving the customer experience. The companys Multi-Sensor Gateway enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic, and its AI-based Video Recognition Software (VRS) enables venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, while also providing valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. Follow us on Twitter @patriot1tech .

