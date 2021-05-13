Logo
Splunk and Carahsoft Work with Microsoft to Deliver Cloud-Based Data Analytics and Services for Government Agencies on Microsoft Azure

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Splunk Enterprise Transformation with Azure Helps Agencies Improve Services, Increase Agility and Reduce Costs

RESTON, Va. and SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, and Splunk, Inc., provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, announced today the availability of Splunk Enterprise Transformation with Azure for public sector customers. This solution brings together the full capabilities of Splunk Enterprise, Microsoft Azure and partner led services to deliver a cloud-based, real-time data analytics platform.

Splunk Enterprise Transformation with Azure is designed to help agencies deliver new services faster with increased performance and reliability. This scalable solution supports the collection of hundreds of terabytes of data per day from workloads residing on-premises, in the cloud or across hybrid environments. Splunk Enterprise allows agencies to leverage their entire ecosystem of both structured and unstructured data to achieve their missions in a real-time and secure manner. As one use case, this solution could help intelligence agencies and law enforcement to more efficiently collect, analyze and store data related to security threats, while also assisting agencies to use data-driven insights to deliver new services and achieve efficiencies in existing ones.

With the ability to quickly deploy Splunk Enterprise on Azure, agencies across all levels of government can deliver new services faster and with increased performance and reliability, said Jeremy Rissi, group vice president, public sector, Splunk. This solution provides agencies with a complete package of powerful data analytics, cloud-based storage and processing capabilities, and professional services to implement and maintain a highly scalable and secure system.

Azure supports the delivery of thousands of applications and services to Government agencies with world-class security, protection and compliance, said Jason Payne, Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft Federal at Microsoft Corp. Splunk Enterprise on Azure is a powerful tool for agencies that need the ability to execute real-time processing and analysis of their massive amounts of data.

Federal, State and Local agencies are working to improve the capabilities and security of their systems and software. Data-enabled insights, real-time access to information and improved efficiencies are core components of Government modernization efforts, which makes the Splunk Enterprise Transformation with Azure an ideal solution.

Splunk has helped numerous Carahsoft Government customers dramatically improve mission outcomes, protect critical assets and drive modernization, said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. We look forward to working closely with Splunk, Microsoft and our reseller partners to help the public sector realize the benefits of deploying Splunk Enterprise in Azure.

Splunk Enterprise Transformation with Azure is available through multiple contract vehicles including Carahsofts NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), OMNIA Partners and The Quilt contracts. In addition, this offering is available through Carahsofts ecosystem of reseller partners.

For more information or to schedule an assessment, contact the Splunk team at Carahsoft at (703) 889-9760 or [email protected]; or register for Splunk Enterprise Transformation with Azure, a joint webinar hosted by Splunk, Microsoft and Carahsoft on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Splunk can be found on the Azure Marketplace at https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/consulting-services/carahsofttechnologycorporation1595268429697.azure-cloud-conversion-splunk?search=Splunk&page=1.

About Splunk
Splunk Inc. ( SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, and analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything, D2E and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. 2021 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.

About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contacts
Taylor Jones, Splunk
[email protected]

Mary Lange, Carahsoft
(703) 230-7434
[email protected]

