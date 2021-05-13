EYEfi Expands Bushfire and Lightning Detection System for Melbourne Water

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / EYEfi Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI) is pleased to announce the outcome of delivering the EYEfi Spatial Video platform and patented SPARC technology to Melbourne Water. Melbourne Water is a statutory authority responsible for managing some of Victoria's largest and most critical water catchments and associated assets covering more than 160,000 hectares (395,369 acres).

Melbourne Water has direct responsibility for bushfire planning, management, and the identification of bushfires within and around Melbourne's water catchments. EYEfi's Spatial Video platform and SPARC technology provided Melbourne Water with spatial targeting (Geo-pointing) capabilities using high precision visual spectrum cameras and thermal sensors (provided by Axis Communications) along with lightning detection capability. EYEfi enabled key fire personnel the ability to determine in real-time, the geographical location of a fire to within +/- 75 meters (82 yards) at a 95% confidence level at 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) - although SPARC target locations were recorded well over 40 kilometers and within a 250 meter accuracy - and without the need for triangulation or any other frame of reference.

Tim Wood, Melbourne Water's General Manager Asset Management Services, said: "The EYEfi SPARC technology has been successfully deployed and utilised by Melbourne Water throughout the 2020/21 fire season. This technology has enabled us to remotely identify the location of fires using the EYEfi technology located at Poley Tower in the O'Shannassy Reservoir catchment. The technology also offered Melbourne Water new capabilities, such as geo- targeting of fire and lightning strike events under any conditions without the need for triangulation and at any time of day, providing us with accurate and real-time results."

Fire personnel using the system were able to work remotely to the tower to augment their surveillance activities. Other personnel were also able to access the EYEfi cloud platform remotely, share the information with authorised users and perform key surveillance and monitoring activities from any location.

The EYEfi platform and technology allows for an efficient and accurate location of fire sites with SPARC's geo-pointing capabilities and automated workflow. This improves efficiency and importantly, safety and OH&S outcomes.

Simon Langdon, EYEfi CEO, said: "Melbourne Water management have been impressed with the results and use of EYEfi SPARC as an operational tool during the 2020/21 fire season. As a company, we are very excited to deliver this new capability and solve some critical issues for Melbourne Water."

More information on EYEfi SPARC including a Case Study on the Melbourne Water deployment can be found on our EYEfi's website here.

About EYEfi:

EYEfi is connecting the world's people and devices with the world around them, in real-time and in ways not previously possible.

EYEfi is a software and electronics engineering company that has developed, patented and commercialized an innovative spatial technology; spatial, predictive, approximation and radial convolution (SPARC) and an associated product suite, that turns sensors, cameras and smartphones (fixed, mobile, airborne, portable or handheld) into geo-target co-ordinate acquisition devices.

EYEfi has also developed IIoT sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as a second pillar within its product offering. EYEfi Cloud is a next generation cloud platform that provides a secure and centralized environment where customers can manage their EYEfi product deployments and applications.

