Atari(R) Partners with Hello There Games and Chain Games to Bring Rhythm-Action Game Beat Legend: AVICII to the Blockchain-Based Esports Platform

Published by Atari and Developed by Swedish Studio Hello There Games, Beat Legend: AVICII is Available in the App Stores on both iOS and Android devices

With Chain Games, a New Mode is Made Available Where Players Can Compete Head-to-Head in PvP and Esports Tournaments to Win Cash Prizes and Crypto Rewards

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / Atari(OTC PINK:PONGF) one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and entertainment producers - today announced a new agreement with gaming ecosystem Chain Games and award-winning Swedish game studio Hello There Games to bring the hit mobile rhythm-action game Beat Legend: AVICII to the blockchain-based Chain Games Esports platform. Beat Legend: AVICII will add competitive online Player-versus-Player (PvP) gameplay suited for esports competitions. Atari and Chain Games had previously agreed to support their respective tokens, with Atari integrating the CHAIN Token ($CHAIN) across its library of Atari Crypto Casino titles, and Chain Games integrating the Atari Token into the Chain Game ecosystem.

Released on mobile platforms in July 2020, Beat Legend: AVICII is a rhythm-action game inspired by the fantastical musical experiences of the late producer, performer, and songwriter Tim "Avicii" Bergling and features 15 of the artist's biggest hits. Beat Legend: AVICII and supports the Tim Bergling Foundation by donating the game's music royalties to the organization. The charity, founded by the parents of Tim Bergling (also known as Avicii) in 2019, has a mission to advocate for mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

By making an all-new version of Beat Legend: AVICII available on the non-custodial, decentralized Chain Games platform, players can compete in bracketed tournaments or one-on-one matches to climb the leaderboard while winning cash prizes and crypto rewards.

"Our team is thrilled to see our strategic partnership with Chain Games elevate the user experience of one of Atari's latest and greatest games: Beat Legend: AVICII," said Jean-Marcel Nicolai, Head of Atari Games.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Atari, one of the most recognized consumer brands in the video game and entertainment space, and are honored to continue to support Avicii's legacy," said Adam Barlam, CEO & Founder of Chain Games.

"Beat Legend: AVICII is inspired by the artist's love of music, his charisma, his creativity, and his compassion," said Frdric Chesnais, Head of Atari Blockchain and Licensing. "It is important to Hello There Games, and to our partners, that this venture honors Avicii by directly benefiting the Tim Bergling Foundation."

Chain Games is an evolution in Web 3.0 blockchain gaming, combining smart contract-based contests with state-of-the-art gameplay. The Chain Games platform includes proprietary systems such as SmartContests, an industry-first contract-based competition system where players can compete in games of skill to earn winnings, and SmartStaking, which allows non-players to earn on any game played on the Chain network passively. Chain Games' products are fully ERC-20 and Ethereum compatible.

Atari Chain Ltd. is a subsidiary of Atari SA, created to lead the development of ongoing projects in the field of cryptocurrencies in entertainment-based industries. The Atari Token is issued by Atari Chain, Ltd (Gibraltar), a company equally owned by Atari and the ICICB Group.

