GlobeX Data Signs Distribution Agreement with Sri Lanka's Dialog Axiata Group - Part of Axiata Group - South Asia's Largest Telecom Operator - for its Swiss Hosted "Sekur" Secure Email and Secure Messaging Application

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)( FRA:GDT, Financial) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to report that it has signed a Distribution Agreement for a distribution deal in Sri Lanka with Dialog Broadband Networks (Private) Limited, part of Sri Lanka based Dialog Axiata PLC, itself part of Malaysia based telecom giant Axiata Group Berhad.

Dialog Axiata PLC, is one of Sri Lanka's largest telecommunications service providers, and the country's largest mobile network operator with 14.9 million subscribers which amounts to 57% of the Sri Lankan mobile market. Axiata Group Berhad (AXIATA) commonly known as Axiata, formerly known as TM International Berhad, is a publicly traded Malaysian multinational telecommunications conglomerate with extensive operations in Asia. It is one of the largest wireless carriers in the Malaysia. According to Axiata Group's corporate website, As one of the leading telecommunications groups in Asia in pursuit of a vision to be the Next Generation Digital Champion by 2024, Axiata has transformed itself from a holding entity with a portfolio of pure-play mobile assets into a Triple Core Strategy-driven business focusing on Digital Telco, Digital Businesses and Infrastructure. According to Axiata's corporate website Axiata Group has 150 million subscribers, making it one of Asia's largest networks, covering Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Nepal, Myanmar, Thailand, and Pakistan.

The terms of the Distribution Agreement are in accordance with general telecom operator distribution agreements and are based on revenue-share model where all sales revenues are shared among the telecom operator and the Company. Both the Company and the telecom operators sign strict Non-Disclosure Agreements and details of the terms need to remain confidential. The term of the distribution agreement is set for one (01) year, commencing on the Effective Date of the signed agreement and may thereafter be automatically renewed on a yearly basis unless, under the same renewal terms basis unless terminated by either Party with sixty (60) days written notice before termination. If either Party breaches a material provision of this Agreement, the other Party may immediately terminate this Agreement upon written notice to the other Party.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are very happy to have signed this distribution agreement with Dialog Axiata's, Dialog Broadband Networks. It is ground breaking as Axiata is a telecom giant serving the Indo-Pacific, Asian and ASEAN regions of the globe. This is the region where commerce is growing the most in the coming decade and GlobeX is now ready to serve customers in the entire region, through its partnership with Dialog Axiata first, and eventually as we grow in Sri Lanka, growing to other countries of the Axiata Group. As this is our second telecom operator we are signing up, after Latin America's Amrica Mvil, we are now on a path to work with leading telecom operators globally. The Dialog Axiata agreement plots the course for continued growth in the fastest growing Emerging Markets, as we push our leading Internet privacy and secure communications platform Sekur. As we are not connected, and never have been connected, to AWS, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud platforms, commonly referred to as "Big Tech", we can offer a truly independent, private and secure means of communications through secure messaging, secure voice record transfer and secure email and secure video conferencing, through our proprietary technology and our secure servers based in Switzerland. With the latest SolarWinds hack of Microsoft Exchange platform and other platforms associated with it, and the new WhatsApp rules to share all users' data with Facebook, we have seen a surge in demand and inquiries for our secure and private communications solutions. Security and privacy are becoming a global concern, and we are looking forward to provide Swiss privacy and protection to all users of the Dialog Axiata group of companies."

GlobeX already has an agreement in place with Amrica Mvil the 7th largest telecom in the world, and largest in Latin America, as announced recently in its press release dated October 13 2020, and this would be the second telecom conglomerate it would sign up in the emerging markets.

Recently, Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data, has been featured in an Interview in Cybersecurity Asean, based in Malaysia, as the region has suffered some disastrous damage due to cyber-attacks as Southeast Asia remains a hotspot for cyber-attacks according to this article from Computer Weekly, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as many medical and financial records have been stolen by cyber criminals.

Sekur, which includes SekurMessenger as part of a bundle of email, messaging and file transfer into one app solutions, includes the Company's latest SekurMail technology, which includes proprietary anti-phishing and privacy feature called SekurSend. SekurSend lets a user send an email to any other recipient, whether they have Sekur or not, in full privacy and security as the email never leaves Sekur's encrypted email servers based in Switzerland. The recipient can then click on the notification and reply in the same manner using SekurReply, without the recipient having to register for a Sekur account. The sender can also decide to protect any email sent by adding a password to open it, a read-limit and a self-destruct timer as well. Sending an email with the SekurSend feature allows the senders and recipients to add limitless size attachments to the emails without crowding the recipients' email box. This also eliminates BEC attacks for businesses and email phishing attacks. Additionally, SekurMail includes full control of email delivery, automatic data export for large Enterprises and an automatic Data Loss Prevention technology ("DLP") with real time continuous archiving.

Recent data breaches in messaging applications and in particular in the WhatsApp application have created a certain urgency for businesses and data privacy advocates to protect their communications form cyber-attacks and identity theft via mobile and desktop devices.

SekurMessenger eliminates many of the privacy and security risks by not only not requiring a phone number, which would divulge a user's phone device ID, but also by not social engineering a user's phone or computer contact list and infecting the contacts by default as well, eliminating a huge loophole in security and privacy. SekurMessenger issues each user a username and a SM number. The SM number is the contact ID a user would disclose in order for other SM users to be added. The service comes with a self-destruct timer and other features as well, including GlobeX's proprietary VirtualVaults and HeliX technologies with all data stored in Swiss hosted encrypted servers.

Additionally, SekurMessenger now comes with a proprietary feature and technology called Chat by Invites. This feature allows a SekurMessenger user ("SM user") invite a non-SM user, or a group of non-SM users, to chat in a fully private and secure way, without the recipient ever having to register to SekurMessenger or download the app. At the end of the chat, the initiator of the conversation can remotely terminate the conversation and all traces of the conversation are deleted from all users, including the recipient. This unique feature is now fully deployed and functional on all iOS and Android devices and web platforms. The target sectors are numerous, including but not limited to real estate, legal, financial, government, energy, mining, manufacturing, trade and medical sectors.

GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure communications, encrypted e-mails and messaging, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.



On behalf of Management

GLOBEX DATA LTD.

Alain Ghiai

President and Chief Executive Officer

+1.416.644.8690

[email protected]

For more information, please contact GlobeX Data at [email protected] or visit us at https://globexdatagroup.com.

For more information on Sekur visit us at: https://www.sekur.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guaranteeing future performance. GlobeX cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond GlobeX's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in GlobeX's prospectus dated May 8, 2019 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, GlobeX undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: GlobeX Data Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com: