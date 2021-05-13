iPure Labs, Inc. Goes in Depth on Subsidiary Sora Ventures

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / iPure Labs, Inc. (OTC PINK:IPLB) a diversified holding company, announced today its strategy behind one of its core business entities, Sora Ventures.

CEO Thomas Fore stated, "There will be a learning curve for our shareholders as we communicate our overall strategy and I wanted to begin the on-going conversation today with a discussion about Sora Ventures."

"Sora Ventures is focused on "develop to own" projects. For example, the Sora team was instrumental in the development of a $350 million dollar Rowan Boulevard Project, located on 26 acres in Glassboro, New Jersey. As part of this award-winning public-private partnership, Sora Holdings, (led by the Sora Ventures executive team) was the Master Developer that engaged more than 90 privately owned parcels in 18 months by negotiation and without utilizing eminent domain. Sora led the planning, construction and development of the project where it also completed the vertical development of more than $200 million dollars in assets, including an 1126 bed student housing facility for Rowan University, the Rowan University Honor's College, 40,000 square feet of retail and a Marriott Courtyard Hotel."

Mr. Fore went on to say, "This is just one of many examples where the Sora team has been instrumental in the development of multi-million dollar projects. As we continue the narrative with our shareholders over the coming weeks, we felt it important to illustrate the size and scope of our operation both in the past and going forward. Although we are currently listed as a "Pink Sheet" company, our operations should by no means be considered in that light. This is a starting point for us as we fully intend to uplist at the appropriate time."

Mr. Fore finished up with, "Sora Ventures is a key component to our ongoing success, however there are other revenue generating subsidiaries operating under iPure Labs, Inc. that will be covered in subsequent press releases. We want to thank each of you for giving us this opportunity to share with you just a little about our operations, our overall strategy and our intentions moving forward. In the next release, we will focus on yet another subsidiary, TideRock Development".

About iPure Labs, Inc.: The company is a Real Estate related operation focused on mutli-million dollar "develop to own" projects through its subsidiary, Sora Ventures. iPure Labs, Inc. (OTC Pink: IPLB) is headquartered in Baltimore, MD., and can be contacted at www.ipurelabs.com or by phone at (800) 791-8433.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

