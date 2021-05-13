Wall Street Tries to Shake Off Another Hot Inflation Number

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Wall Street Tries to Shake Off Another Hot Inflation Number

After a three-day losing streak, valuations came down, making big tech names with strong earnings more appealing

Author's Avatar
Panos Mourdoukoutas
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

After suffering a significant decline on Wednesday, Wall Street tried to shake off another hot inflation number on Thursday morning.

The Producer Price Index, a measure of the average change over time in the selling prices received by domestic producers for their products, rose 0.6% in April and 6.2% on a year-over-year basis, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That's the most significant increase since November 2010.

Services like portfolio management, airline passenger services, food retailing, fuels and lubricants retailing and physician care registered the highest gains, followed by building materials and supplies retailing.

Nonetheless, major equity markets headed north. On Thursday morning, the S&P 500 futures were trading at 4,070.30, up 0.29% from the previous closing, while the Dow Jones futures were trading at 33,520.17, up 0.08%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was trading at 13,92.10, up 0.72% from the previous close.

These gains were held once the market opened, with Nasdaq rallying around 1.5% an hour after the market opened.

That's a big difference from Wednesday morning, when all major indexes were trading lower following the Consumer Price Index release, which registered a 4.2% increase in April, up from 2.6% in March, the highest reading since September of 2008.

What's behind this shift in Wall Street sentiment? The obvious answer is bargain hunting. After a three-day losing streak, valuations came down, making big tech names with strong earnings more appealing.

Then there's the realization that the hot inflation numbers of the last three months follow a streak of cold numbers in the previous spring in the midst of the pandemic. And that makes the recent numbers "unusually large and transitory," to use the Federal Reserve's terminology.

At least that seems to be the case in the bond market today, where the 10-year U.S. Treasuries gave back some of the yield gains they made yesterday.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
I’m a Professor of Economics at LIU Post in New York. I also teach at Columbia University. I’ve published several articles in professional journals and magazines, including Forbes, Barron’s, The New York Times, Japan Times, Newsday, Plain Dealer, Edge Singapore, European Management Review, Management International Review, and Journal of Risk and Insurance.