4 Midstream Companies to Consider as Colonial Pipeline's Operations Resume

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

4 Midstream Companies to Consider as Colonial Pipeline's Operations Resume

These oil stocks are fairly valued following surge in gas prices

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Gas prices in the U.S. swelled to over $3 a gallon on Wednesday following the sudden shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline due to a ransomware attack last Friday, leading to shortages along the East Coast.



As the company slowly brings its operations back on line, oil prices have started to retreat. They have further been hampered as the Covid-19 pandemic becomes more serious in India, which is the third-largest importer of crude oil. After rising 1% on Wednesday, Brent crude fell 2.3% on Thursday morning to $67.67 per barrel. Having risen 1.2% in the previous session, West Texas Intermediate declined 2.5% to $64.42 per barrel.



As a result of these developments, investors may be looking for opportunities in the energy industry that have had good returns. According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, oil and gas companies that trade below the Peter Lynch value of 15, have GF Values that are within the fairly valued range and have a predictability rank of at least one out of five stars include Enterprise Products Partners LP (

EPD, Financial), Frontline Ltd. (FRO, Financial), Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP, Financial) and Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP, Financial). These companies have also outperformed the S&P 500 Index by at least 5% year to date.



Enterprise Products Partners



Enterprise Product Partners (

EPD, Financial) has a $51.93 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $23.67 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 13.9, a price-book ratio of 2.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.



The Houston-based company operates natural gas and crude oil pipelines.



Trading with a GF Value of $23.02 and a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.02, the stock appears to be fairly valued currently.



1392861067104792576.png



Enterprise Products Partners' financial strength was rated 4 out of 10 by GuruFocus. As a result of issuing approximately $3.3 billion in new long-term debt over the past three years, it has weak interest coverage. The low Altman Z-Score of 1.5 also warns the company could be at risk of bankruptcy if it does not improve its liquidity.



The company's profitability fared better, scoring a 7 out of 10 rating on the back of an expanding operating margin, strong returns that outperform over half of its competitors and a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 5, which indicates business conditions are stable. As a result of revenue per share declining over the past three years, the one-star predictability rank is on watch. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank return an average of 1.1% annually over a 10-year period.



Of the gurus invested in Enterprise Products Partners,

David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake with 0.16% of outstanding shares. Other top guru shareholders include First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) and Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio).



Frontline



Frontline (

FRO, Financial) has a market cap of $1.57 billion; its shares were trading around $7.92 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-book ratio of 0.97 and a price-sales ratio of 1.29.



Headquartered in Bermuda, the company operates a fleet of crude oil tankers.



With a GF Value of $7.29 and a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.08, the stock appears to be fairly valued currently.



1392868921970831360.png



GuruFocus rated Frontline's financial strength 4 out of 10. Although the company issued approximately $509.1 million in new long-term debt over the past three years, it is at a manageable level due to adequate interest coverage. The Altman Z-Score of 1.16 warns it could be in danger of going bankrupt if it doesn't improve its liquidity. The return on invested capital also surpasses the weighted average cost of capital, indicating good value creation.



The company's profitability scored a 6 out of 10 rating. Despite having a declining operating margin, Frontline is supported by strong returns that outperform a majority of industry peers and a high Piotroski F-Score of 7, which indicates business conditions are healthy. Although the company has recorded losses in operating income over the past several years, it still has a one-star predictability rank.



With 0.08% of outstanding shares,

Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) is Frontline's largest guru shareholder. Investment firm Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss also owns the stock.



Holly Energy Partners



Holly Energy Partners (

HEP, Financial) has a $2.22 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $21.05 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-book ratio of 5.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.



The Dallas-based midstream company provides pipeline, terminal and storage services to transport natural gas and crude oil.



Based on a GF Value of $21.88 and a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.96, the stock appears to be fairly valued.



1392871800257425408.png



GuruFocus rated Holly Energy's financial strength 3 out of 10 as a result of insufficient interest coverage. The Altman Z-Score of 1.46 also warns the company could be at risk of bankruptcy if it does not improve its liquidity. The ROIC, however, eclipses the WACC, indicating good value creation.



The company's profitability fared better, scoring a 7 out of 10 rating on the back of margin and returns that outperform a majority of competitors as well as a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 6. Due to recording a decline in revenue per share over the past five years, the one-star predictability rank is on watch.



Alps Advisors Inc. is currently the company's largest institutional shareholder with a 5.79% stake. Invesco Ltd., Energy Income Partners LLC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Mirae Asset Global Investments, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and Clearbridge Investments also have significant positions in the stock.



Magellan Midstream Partners



Magellan (

MMP, Financial) has a market cap of $10.7 billion; its shares were trading around $47.97 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-book ratio of 4.66 and a price-sales ratio of 4.67.



Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates ammonia and petroleum pipelines in the Mid-Continent oil province.



With a GF Value of $51.21 and a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.94, the stock appears to be fairly valued currently.



1392873757697159168.png



Magellan's financial strength was rated 3 out of 10 by GuruFocus. As a result of issuing approximately $491.84 million in new long-term debt over the past three years, the company has weak interest coverage. The Altman Z-Score of 1.74 warns of potential bankruptcy risk as assets are building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing. The ROIC also eclipses the WACC, indicating good value creation.



The company's profitability scored an 8 out of 10 rating. While the operating margin is in decline, Magellan is supported by returns that are outperforming a majority of industry peers as well as a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 6. The three-star predictability rank is on watch as a result of revenue per share declining over the past 12 months. GuruFocus says companies with this rank return an average of 8.2% annually.



With 0.29% of outstanding shares, First Eagle is Magellan's largest guru shareholder. Tepper, Bacon,

Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio), George Soros (Trades, Portfolio), First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) and Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio) also own the stock.



Disclosure: No positions.



Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg