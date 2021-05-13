Logo
PAOG Introduces International Approach To Targeting $5 Billion CBD Nutraceutical Market

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANDUSKY, Ohio, May 13, 2021

SANDUSKY, Ohio, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) today revealed it will include foreign sales in the planned Q4 launch of its three CBD Nutraceutical Products.

The 2020 CBD Nutraceuticals Market had an estimated value of $5.2 Billion and it is expected to reach $16.4 Billion by 2027.

That market value represents global sales. PAOG management is targeting specific international segments to be included in its Q4 sales launch. PAOG management anticipates a lower market entry expense in the targeted international segments. PAOG management also anticipates the international segments to likely contribute a major portion of its overall CBD Nutraceutical sales.

Last week, PAOG released a preview of the company's plan to launch a CBD Nutraceuticals line of products. PAOG's CBD Nutraceuticals are expected to generate revenue this year, in 2021, while the company continues with its long-term CBD pharmaceutical developments.

PAOG is working on the development of a CBD pharmaceutical product under the name RespRx, for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) derived from a patented cannabis extraction method - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT."

The first CBD Nutraceutical under development will sell under the name CBD RELAX-RX targeting the anxiety and depression treatment market anticipated to reach a value of $18 billion by 2025.

The second CBD Nutraceutical under development will be derived from PAOG's ongoing COPD research targeting the COPD treatment market separately from the pharmaceutical market also targeting COPD treatment.

The third CBD Nutraceutical is being developed in partnership with the EVERx CBD Sports Water Brand owned by Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) and will target the sports nutrition market.

PAOG plans to develop and distribute its CBD nutraceuticals with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) as a copacker and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) as a distributor.

Learn more about PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Contact Us:
Jim DiPrima
888-272-6472
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paog-introduces-international-approach-to-targeting-5-billion-cbd-nutraceutical-market-301291192.html

SOURCE PAO Group, Inc.

