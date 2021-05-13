Quantum Capital Management, LLC Buys Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, VeriSign Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Sells First Republic Bank, Graco Inc, Watsco Inc

New Purchases: ODFL, VEU,

Investment company Quantum Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, VeriSign Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, MSCI Inc, sells First Republic Bank, Graco Inc, Watsco Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Aspen Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quantum Capital Management, LLC . As of 2021Q1, Quantum Capital Management, LLC owns 35 stocks with a total value of $753 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NVR Inc (NVR) - 17,895 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Heico Corp (HEI.A) - 542,410 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.02% Primerica Inc (PRI) - 405,778 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.19% First Republic Bank (FRC) - 351,720 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.25% Copart Inc (CPRT) - 511,747 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.12%

Quantum Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.58. The stock is now traded at around $263.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 132,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quantum Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $61.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 103,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quantum Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 184.03%. The purchase prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59. The stock is now traded at around $219.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 155,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quantum Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 42.33%. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $810.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 36,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quantum Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4. The stock is now traded at around $461.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 42,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quantum Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 24.75%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2261.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quantum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $130.7 and $158.65, with an estimated average price of $146.94.