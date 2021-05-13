Logo
Quantum Capital Management, LLC Buys Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, VeriSign Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Sells First Republic Bank, Graco Inc, Watsco Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Quantum Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, VeriSign Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, MSCI Inc, sells First Republic Bank, Graco Inc, Watsco Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Aspen Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quantum Capital Management, LLC . As of 2021Q1, Quantum Capital Management, LLC owns 35 stocks with a total value of $753 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quantum Capital Management, LLC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quantum+capital+management%2C+llc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Quantum Capital Management, LLC
  1. NVR Inc (NVR) - 17,895 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  2. Heico Corp (HEI.A) - 542,410 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.02%
  3. Primerica Inc (PRI) - 405,778 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.19%
  4. First Republic Bank (FRC) - 351,720 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.25%
  5. Copart Inc (CPRT) - 511,747 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.12%
New Purchase: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Quantum Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.58. The stock is now traded at around $263.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 132,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Quantum Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $61.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 103,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

Quantum Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 184.03%. The purchase prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59. The stock is now traded at around $219.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 155,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Quantum Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 42.33%. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $810.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 36,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Quantum Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4. The stock is now traded at around $461.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 42,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Quantum Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 24.75%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2261.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)

Quantum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $130.7 and $158.65, with an estimated average price of $146.94.



