Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, B. Riley Financial Inc, Sells Red Lion Hotels Corp, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp

New Purchases: CHK, RILY,

CHK, RILY, Added Positions: FVE,

FVE, Reduced Positions: CWEN.A, AVYA, ICON, ODP,

CWEN.A, AVYA, ICON, ODP, Sold Out: RLH, AMR, HCARU, LFAC, TMTS,

Investment company Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, B. Riley Financial Inc, sells Red Lion Hotels Corp, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp, LF Capital Acquisition Corp, Clearway Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC. As of 2021Q1, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alta+fundamental+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Gannett Co Inc (GCI) - 6,645,000 shares, 24.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) - 1,203,506 shares, 23.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.16% Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 663,944 shares, 19.93% of the total portfolio. New Position The ODP Corp (ODP) - 408,269 shares, 12.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc (ADES) - 1,981,889 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio.

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.93%. The holding were 663,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC initiated holding in B. Riley Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.34 and $66.25, with an estimated average price of $53.94. The stock is now traded at around $76.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Red Lion Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $3.4 and $3.5, with an estimated average price of $3.45.

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $10.77 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $13.67.

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.58.

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC sold out a holding in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.53 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.57.

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Spartacus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $10.17.