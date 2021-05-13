Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, B. Riley Financial Inc, Sells Red Lion Hotels Corp, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: CHK, RILY,
- Added Positions: FVE,
- Reduced Positions: CWEN.A, AVYA, ICON, ODP,
- Sold Out: RLH, AMR, HCARU, LFAC, TMTS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC
- Gannett Co Inc (GCI) - 6,645,000 shares, 24.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
- Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) - 1,203,506 shares, 23.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.16%
- Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 663,944 shares, 19.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
- The ODP Corp (ODP) - 408,269 shares, 12.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
- Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc (ADES) - 1,981,889 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio.
Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.93%. The holding were 663,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY)
Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC initiated holding in B. Riley Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.34 and $66.25, with an estimated average price of $53.94. The stock is now traded at around $76.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH)
Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Red Lion Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $3.4 and $3.5, with an estimated average price of $3.45.Sold Out: Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR)
Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $10.77 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $13.67.Sold Out: Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp (HCARU)
Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.58.Sold Out: LF Capital Acquisition Corp (LFAC)
Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC sold out a holding in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.53 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.57.Sold Out: Spartacus Acquisition Corp (TMTS)
Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Spartacus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $10.17.
