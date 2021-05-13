Nortech Systems Announces the Addition of Stacy Kruse to its Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nortech Systems Announces the Addition of Stacy Kruse to its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image



Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS), a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical and electromechanical products serving the medical, aerospace & defense and industrial markets, today announced the addition of Stacy Kruse to its board of directors.



Ms. Kruse will contribute strategic capabilities in finance and operations to support Nortechs growth initiatives and profitability objectives. Ms. Kruse currently serves as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Portico Benefit Services (Portico). She has led innovation oriented and transformational growth strategies, while staying true to the Porticos mission. Ms. Kruse leverages a strong financial and marketing background, previously serving as CFO & Treasurer at Wilsons Leather, Director of Finance at US Bank and Director of Operations at Carlson Marketing Group. Ms. Kruse served on the Washburn Center for Children Board of Directors. In 2018, she was recognized as a Twin Cities CFO of the Year by the Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal. Ms. Kruse is an independent director and qualified as an audit committee financial expert. She will serve as Chair of the Audit Committee.



David Kunin, Chairman of the Board stated, Stacy joins a strong board and I am confidentshe will be a valuable partner with management.Jay Miller, Nortech Systems president and CEO, added, We are delighted to welcome Ms. Kruse to our board of directors. She comes to Nortech not only with a strong financial background but with impressive strategic skills and experience that will help Nortech face future challenges that come with our growth objectives.



In March of 2021, Kathleen (Kitty) Iverson notified the Board that for personal reasons, she would not stand for reelection. Ms. Iverson's term as a director ended at the conclusion of the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company on May 13, 2021.



Kitty has been a critical member of the Nortech board for six years, noted David Kunin, She has not only been the chair of the Audit committee but also a steady and very knowledgeable voice in the boardroom.Jay D. Miller, added, She has overseen a great number of significant positive changes during her tenure on Nortechs board, but notably will be leaving Nortech with a much stronger balance sheet that positions the company well for future growth.



Nortech uses intelligence, innovation, speed, and global expertise to provide high-quality, high performance engineering and manufacturing solutions to resolve our customers most important challenges to be leaders in secure, reliable digital connectivity & data management. Nortech strives to be a premier workplace that fosters valued relationships internally and in our communities.



About Nortech Systems Incorporated Nortech Systems is a leading provider of design and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components. Nortech Systems primarily serves the medical, aerospace & defense, and industrial markets. Its design services span concept development to commercial design, and include medical device, software, electrical, mechanical, and biomedical engineering. Its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities are vertically integrated around wire/cable/interconnect assemblies, printed circuit board assemblies, as well as system-level assembly, integration, and final test. Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minn., Nortech currently has seven manufacturing locations and design centers across the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS. Nortechs website is www.nortechsys.com.



Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including without limitation statements regarding the Companys growth and profitability objectives and initiatives. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect actual results or changes in factors or assumptions affecting such forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005959/en/

0 / 5 (0 votes) 0