CompuGroup Medical Wins "Best Video Conferencing Solution" Award in 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

PHOENIX, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CGM), one of the world's leading providers of eHealth solutions, today announced that its CGM ELVI Telemedicine solution has been selected as the winner of the "Best Video Conferencing Solution" award in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.

CGM ELVI offers a streamlined virtual care experience that adapts in real-time to even the slowest internet connections.

CGM ELVI Telemedicine is a powerful HIPAA-certified solution that delivers a secure, peer-to-peer connection that allows healthcare personnel the ability to provide vital patient care and services without risking the health of patients and staff. The CGM ELVI platform offers a robust set of benefits, promoting the secure exchange of sensitive patient health information, providing an intuitive interface with advanced functionality including appointments, virtual waiting rooms, and group sessions.

With a quick implementation time, providers can be up and running almost immediately, a crucial advantage in today's fast-moving healthcare environment. Additionally, the CGM ELVI web-based solution functions independently of whatever EHR system a practice uses. For patients, the user experience is seamless. They can log in to their appointments by web, phone, or the free CGM ELVI mobile app.

"CompuGroup Medical understands the US Health IT and technology-enabled services business and the importance of telehealth such as virtual visits and remote patient monitoring in driving the digitization of healthcare. CGM ELVI delivers a streamlined virtual care experience that adapts in real-time to even the slowest internet connections," said Derek Pickell, CEO of CompuGroup Medical US. "With so much competition out there, we are extremely grateful to be recognized for this award by MedTech Breakthrough in the 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Awards program."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

"CGM ELVI enables providers to connect safely and securely with their patients, even those geographically dispersed patients they may not have been able to connect with in the past," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "This award is more important than ever before and we are thrilled to recognize CompuGroup Medical for breaking through the crowded space with their virtual care innovation. Congratulations to the entire CGM team for winning our 'Best Video Conferencing Solution' award for 2021."

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading eHealth companies in the world. With a revenue base of EUR 837 million in 2020, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors' offices, pharmacies, laboratories and hospitals. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare. CompuGroup Medical's services are based on a unique customer base of more than 1.6 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other health professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities. With locations in 18 countries and products in 56 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the e-Health company with one of the highest coverages among e-Health service providers. Approximately 8,000 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Contact for media representatives:



Patrick Hall

EVP, Business Development and Marketing

P +1 (512) 638 6966

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.cgm.com/us



SOURCE CompuGroup Medical