INDIANAPOLIS, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin mining and online shopping are both having a negative impact on the environment.

"Recent news coverage highlighted the adverse impact of Bitcoin mining on the environment," said John Rulli, Chief Adminstrative Officer, Simon. "We want to take this opportunity to reinforce that online shopping is also negatively impacting the environment. Where you shop matters. Stores are the most sustainably friendly option in retail, and shoppers can help the environment by doing what they like bestshopping with friends and family at the favorite shopping center."

Simon is committed to protecting the environment and has substantially reduced its overall carbon footprint.

Reduced our carbon footprint by over 50 percent (2003-2019); by 32 percent since 2013

Reduced water consumption by 18.5 percent since 2013

Executing recycling programs at all centers

More than doubled our EV stations from 400 (2017) to 995 (2020) EV Stations

Installed 10 onsite solar PV renewable energy systems providing over 2M kWh (2000 mWh) of clean energy

And, as part of its ongoing sustainability efforts, Simon has set goals to lower its carbon emissions an incremental 68 percent by 2035 (vs. 2019).

For more information on Simon's sustainability initiatives and the environmental benefits of shopping in store, click here.

About Simon

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/both-bitcoin-and-online-shopping-are-poor-for-the-environment-301291357.html

SOURCE Simon