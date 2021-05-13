Both Bitcoin and Online Shopping Are Poor for the Environment

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Both Bitcoin and Online Shopping Are Poor for the Environment

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

INDIANAPOLIS, May 13, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin mining and online shopping are both having a negative impact on the environment.

Simon (PRNewsfoto/Simon)

"Recent news coverage highlighted the adverse impact of Bitcoin mining on the environment," said John Rulli, Chief Adminstrative Officer, Simon. "We want to take this opportunity to reinforce that online shopping is also negatively impacting the environment. Where you shop matters. Stores are the most sustainably friendly option in retail, and shoppers can help the environment by doing what they like bestshopping with friends and family at the favorite shopping center."

Simon is committed to protecting the environment and has substantially reduced its overall carbon footprint.

  • Reduced our carbon footprint by over 50 percent (2003-2019); by 32 percent since 2013
  • Reduced water consumption by 18.5 percent since 2013
  • Executing recycling programs at all centers
  • More than doubled our EV stations from 400 (2017) to 995 (2020) EV Stations
  • Installed 10 onsite solar PV renewable energy systems providing over 2M kWh (2000 mWh) of clean energy

And, as part of its ongoing sustainability efforts, Simon has set goals to lower its carbon emissions an incremental 68 percent by 2035 (vs. 2019).

For more information on Simon's sustainability initiatives and the environmental benefits of shopping in store, click here.

About Simon
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/both-bitcoin-and-online-shopping-are-poor-for-the-environment-301291357.html

SOURCE Simon

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)