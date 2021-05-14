Logo
DigiMax Acquires Crypto Division of Delphi Analytics to Increase AI Depth and Expand its Predictive Solutions

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

CryptoDivine to Offer Predictions and Analytics for Multiple Currencies and Alt-Coins Before Year-End

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI), (OTC:DBKSF) a company that provides artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency technology solutions, announces the acquisition of the Crypto Division of Delphi Analytics, a company based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Delphi Analytics is a decade-old technology company that utilizes a variety of data analytics, models and machine learning to generate algorithms to increase predictability and outcomes in trading and corporate financial risk management.

Delphi constructs proprietary algorithms and indices (termed AiCi's = Artificial Intelligence Confidence Indices) as well as develops AiCi's for specific/custom use. The AiCi's are derived from different data sources and utilize a different methodology than DigiMax, making it a perfect complement and augment CryptoDivine.ai. Delphi also tracks multiple cryptocurrencies and will enable the DigiMax CryptoDivine.ai solution to broaden the number of cryptocurrencies followed, as well as monitor new Alt-Coins that have the potential to experience substantial growth based on meeting certain risk criteria developed by DigiMax and Delphi.

As a result of their complementary skills and activities, DigiMax will be able to continually broaden the CryptoDivine offering to its subscribers to include the following:

  1. Enhance AI prediction for the current BTC and ETH Price Trend Change Indicators;
  2. Offer a second level of general trend watch for several additional currencies (some of which from time to time will be elevated to the Price Trend Change Indicators;
  3. A new currency outlook section where new currencies that meet minimum quality thresholds can be indicated that appear ready to break out into a broader following.

Outside of its Crypto Division, Delphi also partners with asset managers and individual investors to create AiCi's for a number of securities and groups of securities. These partnerships, in turn, seek to automate analysis of corporate financial risk; commodity exposure (inputs), currency exposure (purchasing or customer) and investment exposure.

"We are excited about being able to acquire both the Delphi technology related to cryptocurrencies and to add the ongoing talent of the principals of Delphi to our team," said DigiMax Chief Technology Officer Thierry Hubert. "We believe this complementary technology and their coverage of a broader range of currencies will enable our CryptoDivine.ai solution to rapidly increase its predictive accuracy as it will aid in the rapid scaling of revenue expected to be generated by CryptoDivine.ai."

"We see DigiMax and CryptoDivine.ai as being a global leader in providing both institutional and individual investors with predictive analytics at a level not seen elsewhere in our industry," said

Delphi CEO, Jake Saba. "We also believe we can help DigiMax substantially grow its investor base in its new Crypto Fund as Delphi has a rich network of institutional investors looking for a Fund where they can gain exposure to cryptocurrency while profitably capturing as much of the volatility of these currencies as possible."

By acquiring the Crypto Currency division of Delphi, DigiMax is acquiring ownership and exclusive rights to all of Delphi Technology that is used for crypto analytics. The purchase price consists of USD$300,000 being paid over 12 months, and renewable consulting contracts with the two principals of Delphi including CEO Jake Saba and CTO Greg Foss. Delphi is also being awarded a two-year Option for 200,000 shares at a strike price of CDN $0.25 per share.

To learn more, visit our website: www.digimax-global.com

Contacts DigiMax:

Martti Kangas
Investor Communications
647-521-9261
[email protected]

Chris Carl
President & CEO
416-312-9698
[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements or information". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements we make regarding information about future plans, expectations and objectives of the Company.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, and other conditions which may affect our ability to expand the App Platform described herein, the level of demand and financial performance of the cryptocurrency industry, developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the cryptocurrency industry through legislative action and revised rules and standards applied by the Canadian Securities Administrators, Ontario Securities Commission, and/or other similar regulatory bodies in other jurisdictions, disruptions to our technology network including computer systems, software and cloud data, or other disruptions of our operating systems, structures or equipment, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, consumer sentiment towards the Company's products and services, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, competition, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of technology changes on the products and industry, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE: DigiMax Global Solutions



https://www.accesswire.com/647322/DigiMax-Acquires-Crypto-Division-of-Delphi-Analytics-to-Increase-AI-Depth-and-Expand-its-Predictive-Solutions

