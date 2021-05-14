EcoChain, Inc. Presents an Illustration and Application of its Business Model as Capacity Ramps Towards 50MW 2021 Target

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

EcoChain, Inc. Presents an Illustration and Application of its Business Model as Capacity Ramps Towards 50MW 2021 Target

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ALBANY, N.Y., May 13, 2021

ALBANY, N.Y., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoChain, Inc. ("EcoChain"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: MKTY), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, today announced the release of a document intended to serve as a hypothetical illustration and application of its business model as it continues to add capacity.

MTI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mechanical Technology, Incorpor)

In response to investor inquiries, EcoChain has prepared an illustrative analysis to enable its shareholders to better understand the details regarding the mechanics the Company's model. The illustration, which is being filed in an 8-K by the Company, includes certain assumptions that form the basis for the presentation to shareholders.

Separately, the Company also announced that, beginning this month, the Company will release revenue and margin information by location on or about 10 days following the close of each preceding month. The first such report will be released on or about June 10th 2021 covering the May 2021 results.

"We are pleased with our progress to date and look forward to provide this illustration as we continue to develop and deploy processing power," said Michael Toporek, CEO of MTI. As we have stated previously, we are committed to providing industry leading transparency, accountability and return on investment over time. We will also plan to communicate clearly and frequently to showcase our continued progress towards our goal of 50 megawatts under management in 2021.

Click here to access the illustration presentation and video:
https://ecochainmining.com/news/businessmodelillustration/.

About EcoChain, Inc.

EcoChain, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, is engaged in developing and operating ultra-low cost green data centers focused on cryptocurrency mining. For more information about EcoChain, please visit www.ecochainmining.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, as of the date of this communication, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the successful execution of the Company's business strategy. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Information:
Jess Olszowy
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Kirin Smith
President, PCG Advisory, Inc.
646.823.8656
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecochain-inc-presents-an-illustration-and-application-of-its-business-model-as-capacity-ramps-towards-50mw-2021-target-301291425.html

SOURCE Mechanical Technology, Incorporated

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)