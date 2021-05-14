CONTEXTLOGIC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating ContextLogic Inc. on Behalf of ContextLogic Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm





In December 2020, ContextLogic, which offers a discount online-purchasing platform, undertook an initial public offering, making available 46 million shares at $24 per share.









On May 12, 2021, ContextLogic reported a first-quarter loss of $128 million, or 21 cents a share, on sales of $772 million. In the same period a year prior, ContextLogic reported a loss of $66 million on sales of $440 million.









On this news, shares closed Wednesday 2.6% down, or at $11.47, before then dropping more than 12% in after-hours trading.









