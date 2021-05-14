Logo
Tarsadia Capital, LLC Buys Extended Stay America Inc, Gores Holdings V Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Warner Music Group Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tarsadia Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Extended Stay America Inc, Gores Holdings V Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Datadog Inc, Altimeter Growth Corp, sells T-Mobile US Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Warner Music Group Corp, Microsoft Corp, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tarsadia Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Tarsadia Capital, LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $365 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tarsadia Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tarsadia+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tarsadia Capital, LLC
  1. Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) - 5,703,749 shares, 30.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 116.87%
  2. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 38,395 shares, 15.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.66%
  3. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 300,000 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 110,000 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio.
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 50,000 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Gores Holdings V Inc (GRSV)

Tarsadia Capital, LLC initiated holding in Gores Holdings V Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $10.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 1,542,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altimeter Growth Corp (AGC)

Tarsadia Capital, LLC initiated holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $13.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp (SOAC)

Tarsadia Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $12.12, with an estimated average price of $10.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 37,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

Tarsadia Capital, LLC added to a holding in Extended Stay America Inc by 116.87%. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.31. The stock is now traded at around $19.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.64%. The holding were 5,703,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Tarsadia Capital, LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 23.66%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1296.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 38,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Tarsadia Capital, LLC added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 84.54%. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $77.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 92,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)

Tarsadia Capital, LLC added to a holding in bluebird bio Inc by 23.85%. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $52.33, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Tarsadia Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Tarsadia Capital, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tarsadia Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Tarsadia Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tarsadia Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tarsadia Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tarsadia Capital, LLC keeps buying
insider

insider