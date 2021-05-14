Tarsadia Capital, LLC Buys Extended Stay America Inc, Gores Holdings V Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Warner Music Group Corp

New Purchases: GRSV, AGC, SOAC,

Investment company Tarsadia Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Extended Stay America Inc, Gores Holdings V Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Datadog Inc, Altimeter Growth Corp, sells T-Mobile US Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Warner Music Group Corp, Microsoft Corp, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tarsadia Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Tarsadia Capital, LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $365 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) - 5,703,749 shares, 30.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 116.87% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 38,395 shares, 15.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.66% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 300,000 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 110,000 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 50,000 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio.

Tarsadia Capital, LLC initiated holding in Gores Holdings V Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $10.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 1,542,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tarsadia Capital, LLC initiated holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $13.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tarsadia Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $12.12, with an estimated average price of $10.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 37,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tarsadia Capital, LLC added to a holding in Extended Stay America Inc by 116.87%. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.31. The stock is now traded at around $19.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.64%. The holding were 5,703,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tarsadia Capital, LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 23.66%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1296.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 38,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tarsadia Capital, LLC added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 84.54%. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $77.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 92,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tarsadia Capital, LLC added to a holding in bluebird bio Inc by 23.85%. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $52.33, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tarsadia Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Tarsadia Capital, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.