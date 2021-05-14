Slate Office REIT Announces Voting Results from 2021 Meeting of Unitholders and Posts Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript and Investor Update





Slate Office REIT (TSX: SOT.UN) (the "REIT"), an owner and operator of North American office real estate, announced today that each of the trustee nominees listed in the management information circular of the REIT dated March 25, 2021 were elected as trustees of the REIT at the annual meeting of unitholders held on May 13, 2021 (the AGM). Voting results for the individual trustees of the REIT are as follows:









Name of Nominee











Voted For











%











Voted Withheld











%











Monty Baker











12,944,803











75.05%











4,304,038











24.95%











Lori-Ann Beausoleil











12,593,010











73.01%











4,655,831











26.99%











Nora Duke











12,551,050











72.77%











4,697,791











27.24%











Thomas Farley











12,945,316











75.05%











4,303,525











24.95%











Meredith Michetti











12,600,898











73.05%











4,647,943











26.95%











Blair Welch











12,900,853











74.79%











4,347,988











25.21%











Brady Welch











12,918,557











74.90%











4,330,284











25.11%













The resolution to re-appoint KPMG LLP as the auditors of the REIT for the ensuing year and authorizing the trustees to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors was approved by 95.78% of the votes.









The special resolution to amend the REITs declaration of trust for the purposes of (i) increasing the quorum requirement for unitholder meetings, (ii) amending the advance notice provisions and (iii) amending the investment guidelines in order to allow for investments in Europe and making certain other consequential amendments related thereto was approved by 72.45% of the votes.









Final results on all matters voted upon at the AGM will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and will be available on the REITs SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.









Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript and Investor Update









Slate Office REITs Q1 2021 earnings call transcript and investor update are now available on the REITs website and can be accessed by visiting the following links:









About Slate Office REIT (TSX: SOT.UN)









Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 34 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REITs portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants. The REIT acquires quality assets at a discount to replacement cost and creates value for unitholders by applying hands-on asset management strategies to grow rental revenue, extend lease term and increase occupancy. Visit slateofficereit.com to learn more.









About Slate Asset Management









Slate Asset Management is a leading real estate focused alternative investment platform with approximately $6.5 billion in assets under management. Slate is a value-oriented manager and a significant sponsor of all of its private and publicly traded investment vehicles, which are tailored to the unique goals and objectives of its investors. The firm's careful and selective investment approach creates long-term value with an emphasis on capital preservation and outsized returns. Slate is supported by exceptional people, flexible capital and a demonstrated ability to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more.









Forward-Looking Statements









Certain information herein constitutes forward-looking information as defined under Canadian securities laws which reflect managements expectations regarding objectives, plans, goals, strategies, future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities of the REIT. The words plans, expects, does not expect, scheduled, estimates, intends, anticipates, does not anticipate, projects, believes, or variations of such words and phrases or statements to the effect that certain actions, events or results may, will, could, would, might, occur, be achieved, or continue and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.









Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, the REIT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings of the REIT with securities regulators.









