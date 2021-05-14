Phreesia's David Linetsky Named a 'Transformational Leader' in PM360's Elite 100





Phreesia is pleased to announce that the healthcare marketing industry trade PM360 has named David Linetsky, Senior Vice President of Life Sciences, as one of the 2021+%3Ci%3EPM360%3C%2Fi%3E+ELITE+100.









The ELITE Awards recognize the most influential people in the healthcare and life sciences industry today, and honorees were chosen from a pool of more than 500 submissions across 19 categories. The PM360 editorial staff selected winners based on their accomplishments and testimonials from colleagues and clients.









Linetsky was named in the Transformational Leaders category, honoring people who change the way their companies operate. In his more than 15 years at Phreesia, Linetsky has been responsible for driving significant change within the organization, including the restructuring and development of its Life Sciences department, now a thriving team focused on creating meaningful content for every patient who checks in to a healthcare appointment using Phreesia. He also conceived and launched Phreesias PatientInsights offering, helping clients uncover meaningful research about their target patients.









Im honored to be recognized by PM360, and Im incredibly proud of the Phreesia team and our network of providers for all their hard work, Linetsky said. This last year has highlighted the incredible potential of patient engagement technologies like Phreesias PatientConnect, and Im excited to continue to build upon that success.









Since the start of COVID-19, Linetsky has brought attention to issues facing ambulatory care providers during the pandemic. Using data from Phreesias clients, he co-authored reports with The Commonwealth Fund and Harvard University on the impact of COVID-19 on outpatient visits and conducted webinars to inform the industry with relevant data, insight and perspectives from healthcare professionals.









As the pandemic surged across the globe in 2020, all eyes were on the healthcare and life sciences industries in search for answers, treatments, vaccines and hopeand the very best in our industry were able to deliver all of that, said Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. While every year our ELITE winners demonstrate the power of the life sciences to impact lives, this years winners had to do so by overcoming unprecedented challenges in record times. Their incredible work helped to navigate HCPs, patients and doctors through this pandemic and get us to where we are now as restrictions are slowly being lifted and we start to return to more of the things we love.









About Phreesia Life Sciences









Phreesia empowers life sciences companies to connect meaningfully with clinically relevant patients, delivering targeted health content in a one-to-one setting. Our PatientConnect offering identifies and motivates the right patients to initiate meaningful brand conversations, and our PatientInsights product enables our clients to better understand their target patient populations.









Phreesia meets patients where they are, both virtually and in-person, and reaches them at multiple touchpoints throughout their healthcare journey. To learn more about Phreesia Life Sciences, visit lifesciences.phreesia.com.





