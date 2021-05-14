Phreesia's David Linetsky Named a 'Transformational Leader' in PM360's Elite 100

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Phreesia's David Linetsky Named a 'Transformational Leader' in PM360's Elite 100

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image



Phreesia is pleased to announce that the healthcare marketing industry trade PM360 has named David Linetsky, Senior Vice President of Life Sciences, as one of the 2021+%3Ci%3EPM360%3C%2Fi%3E+ELITE+100.



The ELITE Awards recognize the most influential people in the healthcare and life sciences industry today, and honorees were chosen from a pool of more than 500 submissions across 19 categories. The PM360 editorial staff selected winners based on their accomplishments and testimonials from colleagues and clients.



Linetsky was named in the Transformational Leaders category, honoring people who change the way their companies operate. In his more than 15 years at Phreesia, Linetsky has been responsible for driving significant change within the organization, including the restructuring and development of its Life Sciences department, now a thriving team focused on creating meaningful content for every patient who checks in to a healthcare appointment using Phreesia. He also conceived and launched Phreesias PatientInsights offering, helping clients uncover meaningful research about their target patients.



Im honored to be recognized by PM360, and Im incredibly proud of the Phreesia team and our network of providers for all their hard work, Linetsky said. This last year has highlighted the incredible potential of patient engagement technologies like Phreesias PatientConnect, and Im excited to continue to build upon that success.



Since the start of COVID-19, Linetsky has brought attention to issues facing ambulatory care providers during the pandemic. Using data from Phreesias clients, he co-authored reports with The Commonwealth Fund and Harvard University on the impact of COVID-19 on outpatient visits and conducted webinars to inform the industry with relevant data, insight and perspectives from healthcare professionals.



As the pandemic surged across the globe in 2020, all eyes were on the healthcare and life sciences industries in search for answers, treatments, vaccines and hopeand the very best in our industry were able to deliver all of that, said Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. While every year our ELITE winners demonstrate the power of the life sciences to impact lives, this years winners had to do so by overcoming unprecedented challenges in record times. Their incredible work helped to navigate HCPs, patients and doctors through this pandemic and get us to where we are now as restrictions are slowly being lifted and we start to return to more of the things we love.



About Phreesia Life Sciences



Phreesia empowers life sciences companies to connect meaningfully with clinically relevant patients, delivering targeted health content in a one-to-one setting. Our PatientConnect offering identifies and motivates the right patients to initiate meaningful brand conversations, and our PatientInsights product enables our clients to better understand their target patient populations.



Phreesia meets patients where they are, both virtually and in-person, and reaches them at multiple touchpoints throughout their healthcare journey. To learn more about Phreesia Life Sciences, visit lifesciences.phreesia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210514005379/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)