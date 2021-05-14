Flexpoint Sensor Systems Announces Strategic Alliance with DeAmertek Corporation to Provide a Production Ready State of the Art Occupant Classification System

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Announces Strategic Alliance with DeAmertek Corporation to Provide a Production Ready State of the Art Occupant Classification System

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

DRAPER, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:FLXT) is pleased to announce that they have formalized a Joint Development and Supply Agreement between Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc,, and De Amertek Corporation. The companies will work together and collaborate to develop electronics with integrated sensor technologies for an occupant classification system and other automotive products.

De Amertek is a leading designer and manufacturer of microelectronics and one of the most specialized sources of custom-made electronic modules. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, its world-class manufacturing facility and supply chain network exceeds customer expectations in quality, delivery, service, and time to market. De Amertek is making way for futuristic developments and setting trends in the technology world.

Flexpoint President Clark Mower stated, "We are excited to be involved with a company of the caliber and with the complementary skills of De Amertek. We feel strongly that their complementary skills will provide us not only with the capabilities we have been looking for, but also will provide De Amertek with the ability to expand their current business offerings by adding our technology. This should provide increased opportunities for both companies to expand their client base and grow their businesses. We are currently involved with them in developing applications utilizing our Bend Sensor Technology with Fortune 100 Automotive Manufacturers."

Please visit http://www.flexpoint.com/ for more information.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (FLXT) is an innovative technology firm specializing in developing products that feature the Company's patented Bend Sensor and related technology. The Bend Sensor is a groundbreaking sensing solution that is revolutionizing applications in the automotive, safety, medical and industrial industries. The Bend Sensor single-layer, thin film construction cuts costs and mechanical bulk while introducing a range of functions and stylistic design possibilities that have never before been available in sensing technology. Flexpoint's technology and expertise have been recognized by the world's elite business and academic innovators. The company is setting a new standard for sensing solutions in the "smart" age of technology.

About De Amertek Corporation, Inc.

De Amertek Corporation, Inc (DAC) specializes in advanced embedded controls, sensors, and system technology for the automotive, consumer, and industrial marketplaces. The company works in close collaboration with its customers to develop custom controls and systems utilizing the most advanced technologies found in today's products. With over 45 years of design and supply to leading Fortune 100 companies, De Amertek is well acclimated to introduce leading edge technologies through its own in-house engineering teams along with collaboration with selective partners to bring best-in-class products to its customer-base.

Please visit http://www.deamertek.com/ for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" and involve both known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Such uncertainties include, among others, certain risks associated with the operation of the company described above. The Company's actual results could differ materially from expected results.

Contact Information:
Flexpoint Sensor Systems
Clark Mower, President
801-568-5111

Brokers and Analysts
Chesapeake Group
410-825-3930

SOURCE: Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647266/Flexpoint-Sensor-Systems-Announces-Strategic-Alliance-with-DeAmertek-Corporation-to-Provide-a-Production-Ready-State-of-the-Art-Occupant-Classification-System

img.ashx?id=647266
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)