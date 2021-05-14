Flexpoint Sensor Systems Announces Strategic Alliance with DeAmertek Corporation to Provide a Production Ready State of the Art Occupant Classification System

DRAPER, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:FLXT) is pleased to announce that they have formalized a Joint Development and Supply Agreement between Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc,, and De Amertek Corporation. The companies will work together and collaborate to develop electronics with integrated sensor technologies for an occupant classification system and other automotive products.

De Amertek is a leading designer and manufacturer of microelectronics and one of the most specialized sources of custom-made electronic modules. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, its world-class manufacturing facility and supply chain network exceeds customer expectations in quality, delivery, service, and time to market. De Amertek is making way for futuristic developments and setting trends in the technology world.

Flexpoint President Clark Mower stated, "We are excited to be involved with a company of the caliber and with the complementary skills of De Amertek. We feel strongly that their complementary skills will provide us not only with the capabilities we have been looking for, but also will provide De Amertek with the ability to expand their current business offerings by adding our technology. This should provide increased opportunities for both companies to expand their client base and grow their businesses. We are currently involved with them in developing applications utilizing our Bend Sensor Technology with Fortune 100 Automotive Manufacturers."

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (FLXT) is an innovative technology firm specializing in developing products that feature the Company's patented Bend Sensor and related technology. The Bend Sensor is a groundbreaking sensing solution that is revolutionizing applications in the automotive, safety, medical and industrial industries. The Bend Sensor single-layer, thin film construction cuts costs and mechanical bulk while introducing a range of functions and stylistic design possibilities that have never before been available in sensing technology. Flexpoint's technology and expertise have been recognized by the world's elite business and academic innovators. The company is setting a new standard for sensing solutions in the "smart" age of technology.

About De Amertek Corporation, Inc.

De Amertek Corporation, Inc (DAC) specializes in advanced embedded controls, sensors, and system technology for the automotive, consumer, and industrial marketplaces. The company works in close collaboration with its customers to develop custom controls and systems utilizing the most advanced technologies found in today's products. With over 45 years of design and supply to leading Fortune 100 companies, De Amertek is well acclimated to introduce leading edge technologies through its own in-house engineering teams along with collaboration with selective partners to bring best-in-class products to its customer-base.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" and involve both known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Such uncertainties include, among others, certain risks associated with the operation of the company described above. The Company's actual results could differ materially from expected results.

