Mirsky Financial Management Corp. Buys A.O. Smith Corp, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Sells Corning Inc, Amazon.com Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF

New Purchases: AOS, FUTY, PFF, FDIS, XLK,

AOS, FUTY, PFF, FDIS, XLK, Added Positions: AGG, IAGG, FLOT, EMB, SHY, TIP, STIP, IEFA, MUB, EEMV,

AGG, IAGG, FLOT, EMB, SHY, TIP, STIP, IEFA, MUB, EEMV, Reduced Positions: GLW, FHLC, DVY, IJR, IEF, NYF, SUB, IVV, BMY, IEMG, AAPL,

GLW, FHLC, DVY, IJR, IEF, NYF, SUB, IVV, BMY, IEMG, AAPL, Sold Out: AMZN,

Investment company Mirsky Financial Management Corp. Current Portfolio ) buys A.O. Smith Corp, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells Corning Inc, Amazon.com Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mirsky Financial Management Corp.. As of 2021Q1, Mirsky Financial Management Corp. owns 39 stocks with a total value of $199 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MIRSKY FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT CORP.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mirsky+financial+management+corp./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 199,557 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.99% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 123,029 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 174,766 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 192,545 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 51,120 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%

Mirsky Financial Management Corp. initiated holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $69.49, with an estimated average price of $60.8. The stock is now traded at around $71.646100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 120,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirsky Financial Management Corp. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $40.02. The stock is now traded at around $42.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 167,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirsky Financial Management Corp. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirsky Financial Management Corp. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.56 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $75.06. The stock is now traded at around $77.892000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirsky Financial Management Corp. initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $136.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirsky Financial Management Corp. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 81.24%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.714200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirsky Financial Management Corp. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.