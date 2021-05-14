Mirsky Financial Management Corp. Buys A.O. Smith Corp, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Sells Corning Inc, Amazon.com Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF

- New Purchases: AOS, FUTY, PFF, FDIS, XLK,
- Added Positions: AGG, IAGG, FLOT, EMB, SHY, TIP, STIP, IEFA, MUB, EEMV,
- Reduced Positions: GLW, FHLC, DVY, IJR, IEF, NYF, SUB, IVV, BMY, IEMG, AAPL,
- Sold Out: AMZN,
These are the top 5 holdings of MIRSKY FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT CORP.
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 199,557 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.99%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 123,029 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 174,766 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 192,545 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 51,120 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
Mirsky Financial Management Corp. initiated holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $69.49, with an estimated average price of $60.8. The stock is now traded at around $71.646100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 120,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)
Mirsky Financial Management Corp. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $40.02. The stock is now traded at around $42.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 167,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Mirsky Financial Management Corp. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)
Mirsky Financial Management Corp. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.56 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $75.06. The stock is now traded at around $77.892000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Mirsky Financial Management Corp. initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $136.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Mirsky Financial Management Corp. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 81.24%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.714200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Mirsky Financial Management Corp. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.
