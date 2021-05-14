Sarah Ketterer's Top 5 Trades of the 1st Quarter

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sarah Ketterer's Top 5 Trades of the 1st Quarter

Causeway Capital hammers down top holding Baidu, exits Wells Fargo

Author's Avatar
James Li
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio), CEO and primary portfolio manager of Causeway Capital Management, disclosed this week that her firm's top five trades during the first quarter included a major reduction in the Baidu Inc. (BIDU, Financial) position and the sale of the Wells Fargo & Co. holding (WFC, Financial). The firm's other key trades included a reduction in its holding of Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY, Financial), a new position in WestRock Co. (WRK, Financial) and an increase to its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT, Financial).

Co-founded by Ketterer and Harry Hartford, the Los Angeles-based firm seeks long-term capital appreciation through quantitative and fundamental methods to seek prospective stocks for its equity portfolio. Causeway Capital then selects the stocks with high expected risk-adjusted returns, low price-earnings ratios and high dividend yield relative to the market.

1393282467233837056.png

As of March 31, Causeway Capital's $5.08 billion equity portfolio contains 82 stocks, with 12 new positions and a turnover ratio of 12%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are technology, consumer cyclical, industrials and communication services, representing 27.56%, 18%, 12.41% and 10.78% of the equity portfolio.

1393283043887722496.png

Baidu

Causeway Capital sold 1,819,425 shares of Baidu (

BIDU, Financial), slashing 65.33% of the holding and 7.4% of the equity portfolio. The trade relegated Baidu from the largest position to the fourth-largest position in the portfolio.

Shares averaged $261.90 during the first quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on Friday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.13.

1393283736216317952.png

GuruFocus ranks the Beijing-based online search giant's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and a net profit margin that outperforms approximately 80% of global competitors.

1393284572807999488.png

Gurus with large holdings in Baidu include

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio)'s ARK Invest and Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio).

1393284890308423680.png

Wells Fargo

The firm sold 2,483,241 shares of Wells Fargo (

WFC, Financial), trimming the equity portfolio 1.41%. Shares averaged $35.37 during the first quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Friday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.05.

1393285544028450816.png

GuruFocus ranks the San Francisco-based bank's financial strength 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a low Piotroski F-score of 3 and debt ratios underperforming over 66% of global competitors.

1393288751869898752.png

Gurus with large holdings in Wells Fargo include Dodge & Cox and

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial).

1393289157270351872.png

Ryanair

The firm sold 661,656 shares of Ryanair (

RYAAY, Financial), slimming the holding by 13.25% and the equity portfolio by 1.37%. Shares averaged $107.66 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Friday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 4.43.

1393289816719798272.png

GuruFocus ranks the Ireland-based low cost airline's financial strength 4 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a low Piotroski F-score of 2, a weak Altman Z-score of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio that underperforms more than 67.55% of global competitors.

1393291058732904448.png

WestRock

Causeway Capital purchased 1,022,409 shares of WestRock (

WRK, Financial), giving the position 1.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $46.63 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Friday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.53.

1393291683734532096.png

GuruFocus ranks the Atlanta-based packaging company's financial strength 4 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a low Piotroski F-score of 3, a weak Altman Z-score of 1.26 and debt ratios that underperform over 72% of global competitors.

1393292852078882816.png

Essent

The firm purchased 1,108,485 shares of Essent (

ESNT, Financial), expanding the stake 77.80% and the equity portfolio 1.04%. Shares averaged $44.39 during the first quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Friday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.96.

1393293852382638080.png

GuruFocus ranks the U.S.-based private mortgage insurance company's financial strength 5 out of 10: Equity-to-asset and debt-to-equity ratios outperform over 90% of global competitors despite interest coverage ratios underperforming more than half of global banks.

1393306411458408448.png

Disclosure: No positions.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!