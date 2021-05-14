Carlyle Group L.P. Buys Atotech, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC, SiriusPoint, Sells Liberty Oilfield Services Inc, Sirius International Insurance Group

For the details of Carlyle Group L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carlyle+group+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Carlyle Group L.P.
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI) - 89,286,335 shares, 33.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22%
- Atotech Ltd (ATC) - 153,672,703 shares, 23.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (OCDX) - 143,406,000 shares, 20.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PPD Inc (PPD) - 55,722,733 shares, 15.95% of the total portfolio.
- 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM) - 13,612,681 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio.
Carlyle Group L.P. initiated holding in Atotech Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.72 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $20.43. The stock is now traded at around $22.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.55%. The holding were 153,672,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (OCDX)
Carlyle Group L.P. initiated holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.88 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $17.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.94%. The holding were 143,406,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT)
Carlyle Group L.P. initiated holding in SiriusPoint Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.23 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 129,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd (SG)
Carlyle Group L.P. sold out a holding in Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.99 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $12.24.
Here is the complete portfolio of Carlyle Group L.P.. Also check out:
1. Carlyle Group L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Carlyle Group L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Carlyle Group L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Carlyle Group L.P. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment