Carlyle Group L.P. Buys Atotech, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC, SiriusPoint, Sells Liberty Oilfield Services Inc, Sirius International Insurance Group

New Purchases: ATC, OCDX, SPNT,

ATC, OCDX, SPNT, Reduced Positions: ZI, LBRT,

ZI, LBRT, Sold Out: SG,

Investment company Carlyle Group L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Atotech, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC, SiriusPoint, sells Liberty Oilfield Services Inc, Sirius International Insurance Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carlyle Group L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Carlyle Group L.P. owns 12 stocks with a total value of $13.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Carlyle Group L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carlyle+group+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI) - 89,286,335 shares, 33.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22% Atotech Ltd (ATC) - 153,672,703 shares, 23.55% of the total portfolio. New Position Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (OCDX) - 143,406,000 shares, 20.94% of the total portfolio. New Position PPD Inc (PPD) - 55,722,733 shares, 15.95% of the total portfolio. 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM) - 13,612,681 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio.

Carlyle Group L.P. initiated holding in Atotech Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.72 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $20.43. The stock is now traded at around $22.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.55%. The holding were 153,672,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlyle Group L.P. initiated holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.88 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $17.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.94%. The holding were 143,406,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlyle Group L.P. initiated holding in SiriusPoint Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.23 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 129,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlyle Group L.P. sold out a holding in Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.99 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $12.24.