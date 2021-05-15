US Indexes Continue Gains to Close Higher Friday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,382.13 on Friday with a gain of 360.68 points or 1.06%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,173.85 for a gain of 61.35 points or 1.49%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,429.98 for a gain of 304.99 points or 2.32%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 18.81 for a loss of 4.32 points or -18.68%.

For the week, the Dow Jones was down 1.1%, the S&P 500 was down 1.4% and the Nasdaq had a return of 2.4%. For the year, the Dow Jones has a gain of 12.16%, the S&P 500 has a gain of 11.1% and the Nasdaq has a return of 4.12%.

Friday's market movers

U.S. stocks were higher for a second day after Colonial Pipeline's reopening, post-cyberattack. Reports say Colonial Pipeline paid a $5 million ransom for decryption tools to restore its technology. The cyberhacking group has been reported as the DarkSide, a Russian group, which may potentially be shutting down.

Retail sales were a top headline for the day. Retail sales were unchanged in April following an increase of 10.7%. Retail sales excluding autos decreased 0.8% following an increase of 9%. Year over year, retail sales increased 51.2%, up from 29%.

In other news:

U.S. Senators have a $52 billion semiconductor proposal. The current semiconductor chip shortages could potentially reduce revenues for the global automotive industry by $100 billion in revenue in 2021, according to consulting firm AlixPartners.

Fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks in most social situations.

April export and import price data was released. Export prices increased 0.8% following an increase of 2.4%. Year over year, export prices increased 14.4%, up from 9.5%. Import prices increased 0.7% following an increase of 1.4%. Year over year, import prices increased 10.6%, up from 7%.

The Federal Reserved released its April Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization Report. Industrial production increased 0.7% following an increase of 2.4%. Year over year, industrial production increased 16.5%, up from 1%. Manufacturing production increased 0.4% following an increase of 3.1%. Year over year, manufacturing production increased 23%, up from 3.2%. Capacity utilization increased to 74.9% from 74.4%.

The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index decreased to 82.8 in May from 88.3.

The Baker Hughes weekly oil rig count showed an increase of five rigs in the U.S., an increase of four rigs in Canada and a decrease of 20 rigs internationally.

Business inventories increased 0.3% in March following an increase of 0.6%.

Across the board:

DoorDash ( DASH , Financial) gained 21.68% following earnings and growth potential.

Financial) gained 21.68% following earnings and growth potential. Facebook ( FB , Financial) up 3.50% with bid potentially blocking data transmission from the European Union to the U.S.

Financial) up 3.50% with bid potentially blocking data transmission from the European Union to the U.S. Western Digital ( WDC , Financial) gained. 8.29%.

Financial) gained. 8.29%. Moderna ( MRNA , Financial) up 7.68%.

Financial) up 7.68%. Zoom Video Communications ( ZM , Financial) rose 6.11%.

Financial) rose 6.11%. Nvidia ( NVDA , Financial) climbed 4.23%.

Financial) climbed 4.23%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings ( NCLH , Financial) inched up 8.09%.

Financial) inched up 8.09%. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF ( SOXX , Financial) was up 3.10%.

Financial) was up 3.10%. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLE , Financial) swelled 3.10%.

Financial) swelled 3.10%. The 10-year Treasury ended with a yield of 1.635%.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,224.63 for a gain of 53.68 points or 2.47%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,354.82 for a gain of 29.22 points or 2.20%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,367.17 for a gain of 385.79 points or 2.76%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,478.86 for a gain of 224.14 points or 1.99%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,721.89 for a gain of 45.49 points or 1.70%; the S&P 100 at 1,890.32 for a gain of 27.84 points or 1.49%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,393.12 for a gain of 283.97 points or 2.17%; the Russell 3000 at 2,486.56 for a gain of 40.16 points or 1.64%; the Russell 1000 at 2,342.65 for a gain of 36.50 points or 1.58%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,470.94 for a gain of 709.13 points or 1.66%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 875.80 for a gain of 10.85 points or 1.25%.

