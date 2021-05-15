Wix.com Stock Is Estimated To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Wix.com (NAS:WIX, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $222.64 per share and the market cap of $12.6 billion, Wix.com stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Wix.com is shown in the chart below.

Because Wix.com is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 24.8% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Wix.com has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.11, which is worse than 66% of the companies in Software industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Wix.com at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Wix.com is poor. This is the debt and cash of Wix.com over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Wix.com has been profitable 0 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $988.8 million and loss of $3.98 a share. Its operating margin of -19.96% worse than 76% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Wix.com's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Wix.com over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Wix.com is 24.8%, which ranks better than 84% of the companies in Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -22.8%, which ranks worse than 88% of the companies in Software industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Wix.com's return on invested capital is -24.53, and its cost of capital is 9.87. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Wix.com is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of Wix.com (NAS:WIX, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 88% of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about Wix.com stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

