3 Stocks Trading Below the GF Value Line

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

3 Stocks Trading Below the GF Value Line

Gray Television tops the list

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
May 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

When looking for bargain opportunities as a value investor, you may want to consider the following securities as their share prices are trading near or below the intrinsic value estimated by the GF Value Line.

The GF Value is a unique intrinsic value calculation from GuruFocus that utilizes the three components listed below:

  • The stock's historical multiples, such as the price-earnings ratio, the price-sales ratio, the price-book ratio and the price-to-free cash flow ratio.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the past returns and growth of the company's business.
  • Estimations of future business performance.

Gray Television

The first stock that meets the criteria is Gray Television Inc. (

GTN, Financial), an Atlanta-based television broadcasting company.

Gray Television's share price was $22.09 at close on Friday, while its GF Value stands at $25.74, resulting in a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.86 and a rating of modestly undervalued.

The stock rose 66.34% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a 52-week range of $11.73 to $23.25.

The price-earnings ratio is 5.54 (versus the industry median of 21.6) and the price-book ratio is 1.08 (versus the industry median of 1.87). Also, the price-sales ratio is 0.81 (versus the industry median of 1.73) and the price-to-free cash flow ratio is 3.37 (versus the industry median of 14.55).

The stock has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

Concerning the future business performance, sell-side analysts on Wall Street estimate that earnings per share will rise by approximately 36.90% every year over the next five years.

As of May, the stock has five strong buy recommendation ratings and two buy recommendation ratings for an average target price of $28.86 per share.

Genworth Financial

The second stock that meets the requirements is Genworth Financial Inc. (

GNW, Financial), a Richmond, Virginia-based financial services company providing its global clients with various insurance solutions.

Genworth Financials' shares closed at $4.10 per unit on Friday compared to its GF Value of $4.16, resulting in a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.99 and a rating of fairly valued.

The stock rose by 44% over the past year for a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a 52-week range is $1.87 to $4.76.

The price-earnings ratio is 4.88 (versus the industry median of 12.3) and the price-book ratio is 0.14 (versus the industry median of 1.16). The price-sales ratio is 0.24 (compared to the industry median of 1.18) and the price-to-free cash flow ratio is 2.03 (versus the industry median of 8.66).

The GuruFocus profitability rating is 4 out of 10.

Regarding future business performance, sell-side analysts on Wall Street forecast that the earnings per share will increase at an average pace of 5% every year over the next five years.

As of May, sell-side analysts on Wall Street have issued five hold recommendation ratings.

Iamgold

The third stock that qualifies is Iamgold Corp. (

IAG, Financial), a Toronto-based mid-tier gold producer with gold mining activities in Burkina Faso, Suriname and Canada. The company also holds development projects and various exploration ventures in West Africa and the Americas.

Iamgold was trading at $3.35 per share at close on Friday compared to the GF Value of $4.31, resulting in a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.78 and a rating of modestly undervalued.

The stock has fallen by nearly 11% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $1.59 billion. The 52-week range is $2.86 to $5.35.

The price-earnings ratio is 15.7 (compared to the industry median of 19.65) and the price-book ratio is 0.61 (versus the industry median of 2.61). The price-sales ratio is 1.18 (versus the industry median of 1.89) and the price-to-free cash flow ratio is 26.64 (versus the industry median of 14.44).

GuruFocus has assigned the stock a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

With regard to the future business performance, sell-side analysts on Wall Street predict that the earnings per share will move up by approximately 37% on average every year over the next five years.

As of May, the stock has one strong buy recommendation rating, six buy recommendation ratings and six hold recommendation ratings, for an average target price of $7.65 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands. You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso