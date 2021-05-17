4 Things that Could Move Wall Street this Week

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

4 Things that Could Move Wall Street this Week

Housing, Earnings, M&A and Monetary policy will be on the Wall Street radar

Author's Avatar
Panos Mourdoukoutas
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Wall Street begins the new week on the heels of last Friday's big rally that helped major averages recover from the worst sell-off of 2021.

Will the rally follow through, pushing Wall Street to new highs? I think a lot will depend on news releases in four key areas: housing, corporate earnings, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity and monetary policy.

Housing

The U.S. housing sector has been strong during the Covid-19 recession. Sales of previously owned houses rose by 0.6% month over month to 6.69 million units in January. In addition, the median existing-home price increased by 14.1% year over year to $303,900 in January as home inventory dropped by 26% to 1.04 million homes, the lowest on record.

Homebuilder stocks have been strong, too, with shares of D.R. Horton (DHI, Financial) and Lennar (LEN, Financial) beating the S&P 500.

But things have been cooling off in March and April for a couple of reasons. One of them is rising long-term interest rates. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association of America, fixed 30-year mortgage rates reached 3%, up from 2.5% six months ago. Then there's the lack of inventories, as demand for existing homes has outstripped supply.

Investors will get the chance to see whether these conditions have eased in housing starts, building permits and existing home sales, which come out during the week.

Earnings

With more than 80% of publicly listed companies having already reported earnings, the earnings season is almost over. But there are a couple of large companies reporting in the retail sector this week, including Target Corp. (TGT, Financial) and Walmart (WMT, Financial).

Both Walmart and Target have been big winners of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, so investors will be looking for clues to figure out whether they will continue to thrive beyond the pandemic - especially Walmart, which seems to be running out of profitable investment opportunities.

Quo Vadis President John Zolidis, an analyst that I follow, remains bullish on Target and bearish on Walmart.

M&A

Mondays are usually the days new M&A deals fuel a great deal of buzz on Wall Street. This Monday, AT&T (T) is expected to announce the merger of WarnerMedia with Discovery (DISCA). Presumably, the merger will help AT&T compete effectively against rival media giants Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS).

Monetary Policy

Accommodative monetary has been a critical factor behind the quick recovery of the American economy from the Covid-19 recession and a vital driver of the rally in U.S. equity and debt markets.

The Fed has repeatedly reaffirmed its intention to continue this policy longer, even in the face of a recovering economy and higher inflation.

On Wednesday, the Fed will release the minutes of its April meeting, providing investors with details that justify its accommodative policies. Any surprises could add to Wall Street's anxiety over monetary policy, following last week's hot inflation numbers.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar
I’m a Professor of Economics at LIU Post in New York. I also teach at Columbia University. I’ve published several articles in professional journals and magazines, including Forbes, Barron’s, The New York Times, Japan Times, Newsday, Plain Dealer, Edge Singapore, European Management Review, Management International Review, and Journal of Risk and Insurance.