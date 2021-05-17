M3F, Inc. Buys Willis Lease Finance Corp, MVB Financial Corp, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, Sells Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc, Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Western New England Bancorp Inc

- New Purchases: MVBF, MCB, SWKH, GCBC, WVFC,
- Added Positions: WLFC, EBC, HMNF, SNFCA, PBFS, BSBK, PDLB, PCSB, BCOW, FFNW, MGYR, ICCH, RBKB, EBTC, ESXB, PROV, SPFI, FUNC, PBHC,
- Reduced Positions: CFG, BRKL, ALRS, UMBF, PVBC, WFC, HTH, FRBK, ASRV, BOCH, HBCP, SFBC, FBIZ, CHMG, HTBI,
- Sold Out: BPFH, LBAI, WNEB, ALTA,
For the details of M3F, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/m3f%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of M3F, Inc.
- Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) - 1,127,323 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.83%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 555,000 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.64%
- Provident Bancorp Inc (PVBC) - 1,032,822 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.99%
- Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC) - 341,849 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.30%
- Security National Financial Corp (SNFCA) - 1,555,000 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.97%
M3F, Inc. initiated holding in MVB Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $35.99, with an estimated average price of $27.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 74,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB)
M3F, Inc. initiated holding in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.6 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $63.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 46,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SWK Holdings Corp (SWKH)
M3F, Inc. initiated holding in SWK Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.16 and $15.09, with an estimated average price of $14.24. The stock is now traded at around $15.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 29,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Greene County Bancorp Inc (GCBC)
M3F, Inc. initiated holding in Greene County Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.72 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $25.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WVS Financial Corp (WVFC)
M3F, Inc. initiated holding in WVS Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.25 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $15.25. The stock is now traded at around $15.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC)
M3F, Inc. added to a holding in Willis Lease Finance Corp by 70.30%. The purchase prices were between $27.08 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $34.75. The stock is now traded at around $45.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 341,849 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: HMN Financial Inc (HMNF)
M3F, Inc. added to a holding in HMN Financial Inc by 50.17%. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $20.65, with an estimated average price of $19.28. The stock is now traded at around $20.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 270,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bogota Financial Corp (BSBK)
M3F, Inc. added to a holding in Bogota Financial Corp by 23.23%. The purchase prices were between $8.83 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $9.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 549,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (BCOW)
M3F, Inc. added to a holding in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc by 32.08%. The purchase prices were between $9.34 and $16.03, with an estimated average price of $11.59. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 185,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc (BPFH)
M3F, Inc. sold out a holding in Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.39 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $13.35.Sold Out: Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI)
M3F, Inc. sold out a holding in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $12.63 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $15.47.Sold Out: Western New England Bancorp Inc (WNEB)
M3F, Inc. sold out a holding in Western New England Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $6.31 and $9.06, with an estimated average price of $7.63.Sold Out: Altabancorp (ALTA)
M3F, Inc. sold out a holding in Altabancorp. The sale prices were between $27.6 and $42.59, with an estimated average price of $35.24.
