M3F, Inc. Buys Willis Lease Finance Corp, MVB Financial Corp, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, Sells Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc, Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Western New England Bancorp Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Salt Lake City, UT, based Investment company M3F, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Willis Lease Finance Corp, MVB Financial Corp, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, HMN Financial Inc, Bogota Financial Corp, sells Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc, Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Western New England Bancorp Inc, Altabancorp, Citizens Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M3F, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, M3F, Inc. owns 43 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of M3F, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/m3f%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of M3F, Inc.
  1. Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) - 1,127,323 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.83%
  2. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 555,000 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.64%
  3. Provident Bancorp Inc (PVBC) - 1,032,822 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.99%
  4. Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC) - 341,849 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.30%
  5. Security National Financial Corp (SNFCA) - 1,555,000 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.97%
New Purchase: MVB Financial Corp (MVBF)

M3F, Inc. initiated holding in MVB Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $35.99, with an estimated average price of $27.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 74,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB)

M3F, Inc. initiated holding in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.6 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $63.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 46,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SWK Holdings Corp (SWKH)

M3F, Inc. initiated holding in SWK Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.16 and $15.09, with an estimated average price of $14.24. The stock is now traded at around $15.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 29,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Greene County Bancorp Inc (GCBC)

M3F, Inc. initiated holding in Greene County Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.72 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $25.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WVS Financial Corp (WVFC)

M3F, Inc. initiated holding in WVS Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.25 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $15.25. The stock is now traded at around $15.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC)

M3F, Inc. added to a holding in Willis Lease Finance Corp by 70.30%. The purchase prices were between $27.08 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $34.75. The stock is now traded at around $45.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 341,849 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: HMN Financial Inc (HMNF)

M3F, Inc. added to a holding in HMN Financial Inc by 50.17%. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $20.65, with an estimated average price of $19.28. The stock is now traded at around $20.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 270,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bogota Financial Corp (BSBK)

M3F, Inc. added to a holding in Bogota Financial Corp by 23.23%. The purchase prices were between $8.83 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $9.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 549,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (BCOW)

M3F, Inc. added to a holding in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc by 32.08%. The purchase prices were between $9.34 and $16.03, with an estimated average price of $11.59. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 185,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc (BPFH)

M3F, Inc. sold out a holding in Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.39 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $13.35.

Sold Out: Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI)

M3F, Inc. sold out a holding in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $12.63 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $15.47.

Sold Out: Western New England Bancorp Inc (WNEB)

M3F, Inc. sold out a holding in Western New England Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $6.31 and $9.06, with an estimated average price of $7.63.

Sold Out: Altabancorp (ALTA)

M3F, Inc. sold out a holding in Altabancorp. The sale prices were between $27.6 and $42.59, with an estimated average price of $35.24.



