Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. Buys Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc, The Eastern Co, Atlantic Power Corp, Sells APA Corp, SunLink Health Systems Inc, U.S. Bancorp

- New Purchases: EML, AT, SYF, SSSS,
- Added Positions: LTRPA, AE, COST, USAP, FWONA, PATI,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, AAPL, GOOGL, GOOG, USB, JEF, LBRDA, TDW, JPM, VRS, BAC, CAR, WFCPL.PFD, LBRDK, MSFT, LMB, UNVR, OVV, RDI, ALJJ, AUD, AUD, LORL, AWX, MCY,
- Sold Out: APA, SSY, IEA, SPB,
For the details of WITTENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wittenberg+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WITTENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 197,927 shares, 23.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.5%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 213,211 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,606 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,707 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 269,525 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Atlantic Power Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.1 and $3.01, with an estimated average price of $2.81. The stock is now traded at around $3.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 103,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Eastern Co (EML)
Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Eastern Co. The purchase prices were between $22.91 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $31.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SuRo Capital Corp (SSSS)
Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in SuRo Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.33 and $15.43, with an estimated average price of $13.91. The stock is now traded at around $15.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA)
Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc by 59.58%. The purchase prices were between $4.08 and $7.47, with an estimated average price of $5.41. The stock is now traded at around $5.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 481,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: APA Corp (APA)
Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24.Sold Out: SunLink Health Systems Inc (SSY)
Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SunLink Health Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $1.28 and $4.85, with an estimated average price of $1.97.Sold Out: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (IEA)
Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. The sale prices were between $13.01 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $18.07.Sold Out: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)
Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $75.57 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $81.54.
