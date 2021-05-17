Logo
Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. Buys Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc, The Eastern Co, Atlantic Power Corp, Sells APA Corp, SunLink Health Systems Inc, U.S. Bancorp

May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc, The Eastern Co, Atlantic Power Corp, Synchrony Financial, SuRo Capital Corp, sells APA Corp, SunLink Health Systems Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Tidewater Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. owns 66 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WITTENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 197,927 shares, 23.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.5%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 213,211 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,606 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,707 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87%
  5. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 269,525 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
New Purchase: Atlantic Power Corp (AT)

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Atlantic Power Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.1 and $3.01, with an estimated average price of $2.81. The stock is now traded at around $3.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 103,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Eastern Co (EML)

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Eastern Co. The purchase prices were between $22.91 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $31.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SuRo Capital Corp (SSSS)

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in SuRo Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.33 and $15.43, with an estimated average price of $13.91. The stock is now traded at around $15.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA)

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc by 59.58%. The purchase prices were between $4.08 and $7.47, with an estimated average price of $5.41. The stock is now traded at around $5.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 481,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: APA Corp (APA)

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24.

Sold Out: SunLink Health Systems Inc (SSY)

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SunLink Health Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $1.28 and $4.85, with an estimated average price of $1.97.

Sold Out: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (IEA)

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. The sale prices were between $13.01 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $18.07.

Sold Out: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $75.57 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $81.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of WITTENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.. Also check out:

1. WITTENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. WITTENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. WITTENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WITTENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. keeps buying
