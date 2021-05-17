Online Blockchain plc: Umbria Network is Official Partner of the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion Summit

LONDON, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Umbria Network is a key participant and official partner at the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion Online Summit on Thursday, 20th May 2021 .

Opened by the Lord Mayor of London and backed by City AM, the free six-hour online event will include talks and vibrant panel discussions from a roster of 30 leading experts in the blockchain and DeFi fields.

CUDOS, Coinintelligence Fund, Aave, Boson Protocol, Brave, CryptoCompare and Ziglu are just some of the names taking part. The evolution of DeFi and its potential for growth, smart contract audits and smart contract cyber security, DeFi investments and staking, regulation and - key theme - digital inclusion are just some of the topics that will be discussed.

Barney and Oscar Chambers, co-lead developers and founders of Umbria, will take to the virtual stage at 7:20PM7:40PM BST where they will discuss how Umbria (https://umbria.network/) is removing the barriers to entry for DeFi. Their talk will cover:

Lack of accessibility for beginners entering the space - how Umbria is creating a user-friendly experience so that decentralised finance is open to anyone

Ethereum fees and transaction speed - what Layer 2 does for DeFi and how Umbria is implementing it

DeFi project trust issues - Umbria has AIM-listed Online Blockchain plc as its co-ordinator, administrator and advisor. This brings a high level of trust, credibility and transparency to the project; something quite rare in the DeFi space.

"It's been an extraordinary fourteen months since Crypto AM held its inaugural awards in Canary Wharf and next month we celebrate our third birthday. During the pandemic however, the digital divide has grown wider and the need for digital inclusion ever more urgent. The Crypto market is in full growth mode with the raging bull that is DeFi taking the spotlight," said James Bowater, Founder & Editor at Large of Crypto AM. "It seemed fitting therefore, as preparations for our great City of London to fully reopen continue, to stage a virtual event. I am extremely grateful to Coinintelligence, our sponsor CUDOS and our official partners including - of course - Umbria Network for stepping up to make it happen."

The Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion Online Summit is on Thursday, 20 May 2021 - 2pm-8pm BST .

For more details and to register for the free event use the following link: https://hopin.com/events/crypto-am-cointelligence-fund-defi-digital-inclusion-summit.

About Umbria

Umbria is a decentralized protocol that is creating low-cost and easy-to-use DeFi applications by leveraging Layer 2 technology on Ethereum.

It aims to demystify and simplify DeFi and get people accessing innovative financial services and products as well as earning income on their crypto. Using cutting edge-layer two technology developed by Polygon (formerly Matic), Umbria is developing a suite of popular DeFi features at fractional on-chain cost of many current DeFi platforms with greater transaction speed while maintaining all the cryptographic security provided by Ethereum.

Umbria is forking the best features of current DeFi projects and simplifying the over-complicated user-experience, which currently acts as a barrier to entry for those with limited experience and knowledge of cutting-edge cryptocurrency technologies.

The Umbria governance token is available on Uniswap where users can add liquidity to earn fees. They can stake their Uniswap LP tokens in the Umbria Farm, which is currently paying 196% APY (as of May 12th, 2021).

The Umbria token will also enable users in the network to take control over decision-making and have voting power over the development and governance of Umbria's protocol.

Umbria Network's Layer 2 DEX is in alpha and fully functional. Users will soon be able to deposit cryptocurrency as liquidity in AMM (automated market making) pools to earn fees from token swapping and earn additional Umbria as an incentive for providing liquidity to certain pairs. Asset swapping on the Umbria DEX and official liquidity pools are scheduled for Q3 of 2021. Transaction fees for swapping ERC20 tokens were less than $0.001 on testing.

Other facilities will continue to come online (via developers and community initiatives) which will utilise the Umbria protocol and its governance token.

UK-publicly listed Online Blockchain plc (LSE: OBC) acts as Umbria's coordinator, administrator and advisor.

