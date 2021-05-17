Logo
VIAVI Introduces 800G FLEX XPM Module As Communication, Cloud and Hyperscale Service Providers Accelerate High-Speed Adoption

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Industry's first fully integrated test product for pluggable 800G transceivers based on 100G electrical lane speed will be showcased at OFC 2021

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 17, 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced the expansion of the VIAVI ONT solution portfolio with the 800G FLEX XPM Module, the industry's first fully integrated test product for pluggable 800G transceivers that utilize 100G electrical lane speed, with integrated test applications. 800G represents the current peak of practical optical networking speeds, and as network traffic continues to surge, it is fast becoming part of operators' upgrade plans.

Viavi Logo

The pandemic has forced a global reordering of network traffic patterns, complexity and scale. Enterprises are accelerating technology modernization plans, and service providers are upgrading their networks and data centers with higher transport speeds, cloud-native architectures, and machine learning. In preparation, industry groups are issuing 800G specifications, 800G-ready silicon is emerging, and the optical networking ecosystem is readying 800G class modules.

The 800G FLEX XPM Module provides a wide range of critical test and measurement capabilities that manufacturers need to design and validate 800G optical modules based on 100G electrical signaling. The module has been designed for IC development and validation test, 800G transponder testing and vendor selection, system verification test, and manufacturing test. Key features include: support for 2x400GE, 8x100GE, 4x200GE and 1x800G unframed; dynamic skew; forward error correction (FEC) validation; and automation integration with the VIAVI ONT family.

"Working with the major equipment manufacturers and service providers around the globe, we've seen clearly that 800G is moving faster toward implementation than it was a year ago," said Tom Fawcett, Vice President and General Manager, Lab & Production Business Unit, VIAVI. "VIAVI's leadership in optical network test ensures that these customers can rely on our solution for the critical validation of conformance, performance and interoperability, helping them with speed to market."

VIAVI will be exhibiting the ONT XPM Module among other solutions at OFC 2021, June 7-11, 2021. Dr. Paul Brooks, Director, Lab & Production Strategy, VIAVI, will be presenting on "Getting Ready for Mainstream 400G ZR" on Friday, June 11.

About VIAVI
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:






North America

Sonus PR

Micah Warren

[email protected]

Latin America

Edelman Significa

Monica Czeszak

[email protected]

DACH

Riba:BusinessTalk

Michael Beyrau

[email protected]




EMEA & Asia Pacific/Japan

Sonus PR

Chevaan Seresinhe

[email protected]

India

Voila Communications

Manish Sharma

[email protected]

China

Archetype

Geff Pan

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viavi-introduces-800g-flex-xpm-module-as-communication-cloud-and-hyperscale-service-providers-accelerate-high-speed-adoption-301292260.html

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions

