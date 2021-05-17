TMG Launches New Division to Provide Data Intelligence Services Across Client Base

LOS ANGELES, CA, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire Troika Media Group, Inc. ( TRKA) ("TMG" or "Company"), a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that provides integrated branding and marketing solutions for global brands, today announced the launch of Troika Labs, a new division with the primary mission to leverage its expansive data and content creation capabilities to provide a fully integrated digital and creative offering to clients on a global scale.

Troika Labs will be a data-driven content practice built on the intelligence and insight that media provides about which content connects brands with people in the most compelling and personalized way. By aligning and leveraging consumer and media data from TMGs digital investments, Troika Labs can deliver a higher level of consumer insight and increase the efficiency and impact of both the creative product and client media investments.

The media landscape continues to change and at an accelerating pace, said Robert Machinist, Troika Chairman and CEO. As consumer media consumption shifts across the various media platforms, marketers require a partner who understands their business, has deep knowledge of the changing environment, and the creative, technology and data services to help them reach their audience in the most efficient and effective way possible. By combining the expertise of data insights and integrated marketing throughout the entire strategic and creative process, we can provide a higher level of service, creating solutions and strategies that drive optimal results for brands across the TMG client footprint.

Troika Labs will be led by Chief Digital Officer Gregg Lester. Lester will report to Robert Machinist, Chief Executive Officer of TMG. Lester was previously Chief Digital Director, DeVito/Verdi, a privately held creative agency based in New York City. While at Devito/Verdi he led digital transformation and performance marketing strategy for some of the top brands in the U.S, including the Stop the Spread Covid-19 campaign. Prior to joining Devito/Verdi, Lester started a Digital Strategy consulting boutique in 2014 which was acquired by DeVito/Verdi in 2017. In addition to the digital consulting firm, in 2015 Lester founded an e-commerce platform, Slippers.com, where he partnered up with various key players in the footwear and retail industry, such as Steve Madden Inc. Lester grew Slippers.com from a domain name with no sales, to millions of dollars in sales annually.

About Troika Labs

Troika Labs is a marketing innovations group that leverages the power of data, merging technology with engaging content and compelling experiences to reach consumers, audiences and fans. Troika Labs helps brands navigate through change, enhance the consumer experience, and fuel fandom.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group is an end-to-end brand solutions company that creates both near-term and long-term value for global brands. Applying emerging technology, data science, and world-class creative, TMG helps brands deepen engagement with audiences and fans throughout the consumer journey and builds brand equity. Clients include Apple, Hulu, Riot Games, Belvedere Vodka, Unilever, UFC, Peloton, CNN, HBO, ESPN, Wynn Resorts and Casinos, Tiffany & Co., IMAX, Netflix, Sony and Coca-Cola. For more information, visit www.thetmgrp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff, and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems, demand for the Company's products and services, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

For Troika Media Group

Kevin Aratari

[email protected]

Investor Relations

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

[email protected]m