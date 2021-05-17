Docebo's Announces the Launch of Docebo Community: An Interactive Experience to Keep Customers Engaged and Informed

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Docebo's Announces the Launch of Docebo Community: An Interactive Experience to Keep Customers Engaged and Informed

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image



Docebo (Nasdaq:DCBO; TSX:DCBO), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite, today announced the launch of Docebo+Community.



Docebo Community was created to promote customer self-service, centralize help content and improve Docebo products based on customer feedback. This experience will bring Docebo customers together to connect, share best practices and access the resources they need to support their learning programs.



Docebo Community has made it easier than ever to have our questions answered, and share best practices with other Docebo customers," said Sandy Watson, LMS Specialist at UniGroup. "With the new Community, we have been able to grow our network, and elevate our learning programs through our collaboration with learning professionals around the world."



Customers of Docebo can leverage the community to find relevant content and inspiration from other users to elevate their learning experience. The new community will also enable customers to stay informed and engaged with built-in gamification that awards points as users discover more within the forum.



Docebo Community follows the launch of Docebo+University and Docebo+Help, providing learning professionals with access to self-paced courses and best practice modules to help customers build world-class educational experiences.



Our dedication to our customers experience is unwavering, and embedded into everything we do, said Jared Cook, SVP of Customer Experience at Docebo. We are incredibly proud to announce the launch of Docebo Community, and provide our customers around the world with a centralized place to network, collaborate, and grow.



For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.docebo.com%2Fcommunity%2F



Docebo



Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebos multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005217/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment