Docebo's Announces the Launch of Docebo Community: An Interactive Experience to Keep Customers Engaged and Informed

Docebo Community was created to promote customer self-service, centralize help content and improve Docebo products based on customer feedback. This experience will bring Docebo customers together to connect, share best practices and access the resources they need to support their learning programs.









Docebo Community has made it easier than ever to have our questions answered, and share best practices with other Docebo customers," said Sandy Watson, LMS Specialist at UniGroup. "With the new Community, we have been able to grow our network, and elevate our learning programs through our collaboration with learning professionals around the world."









Customers of Docebo can leverage the community to find relevant content and inspiration from other users to elevate their learning experience. The new community will also enable customers to stay informed and engaged with built-in gamification that awards points as users discover more within the forum.









Docebo Community follows the launch of Docebo+University and Docebo+Help, providing learning professionals with access to self-paced courses and best practice modules to help customers build world-class educational experiences.









Our dedication to our customers experience is unwavering, and embedded into everything we do, said Jared Cook, SVP of Customer Experience at Docebo. We are incredibly proud to announce the launch of Docebo Community, and provide our customers around the world with a centralized place to network, collaborate, and grow.









Docebo









Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebos multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.





