SRAX Teams Up with Zoom to Launch Sequire Audience





SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has teamed up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) to further integrate Zoom with the Sequire Audience feature in the Sequire platform.









Sequire is a premier investor intelligence and communications platform where companies can track their investors behaviors and trends, and use those insights to engage current and potential shareholders, or any desired audience, across multiple channels. With the acquisition of LD Micro, a well-known operator that hosts influential investor conferences, SRAX developed a platform specifically for hosting virtual events. After the success of the LD Micro 2020 Virtual Main Event and several other third-party company virtual events, the company is further expanding its integration with Zoom.









This partnership with Zoom gives Sequire clients the ability to host their own webinars, roadshows, annual meetings, earnings calls, or standalone meetings within the Sequire platform. As a trusted brand name with secure and advanced applications, the integration of Zoom helps to expand Sequires offerings in regards to both standalone webinars and multifaceted conferences. Sequire Audience is a customized webinar created and facilitated through the Sequire platform. This feature, included in the platform subscription and available to all issuers, provides the tools for customers to create and enact personalized webinars that they can invite attendees to participate in.









We have been using Zoom technology since the inception of our Sequire Audience product. This partnership gives us enhanced access to the Zoom tools and allows us to better integrate their technologies into our platform, said Christopher Miglino, Founder and CEO of SRAX. The ability for issuers to create their own virtual roadshows and earnings calls is just one of the many new features inside our platform. Issuers can also keep track of event participants inside the Sequire platform, which will allow our clients to create better relationships with their existing and potential investors.









Issuers will also be able to implement the new 1x1 module, meaning they can set individual video meetings for smaller parties during conferences or earnings calls, similar to having a private conversation or meeting with someone at an in-person event.









We are excited to have SRAX join our ISV Partner Program, said Paul Magnaghi, Global ISV Partner Program Leader at Zoom. Zooms level of customization, simplicity and scalability were key to the Sequire platform and experiences. We look forward to growing this relationship and being an important part of the Sequire platform.









We have thrown a number of events of our own this year, but this partnership further enhances our ability to quickly launch conferences for other parties. We are excited to offer our platform to conference organizers, said Miglino.









For more information on Sequire and how it can help your company, please visit mysequire.com.









About SRAX





SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.









Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:





This news release contains "forward-looking statements'' made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.





