StackLine Partners LP Buys Fastly Inc, Farfetch, Ajax I, Sells Kirby Corp, PTC Inc, CarGurus Inc

- New Purchases: FTCH, AJAX, TME,
- Added Positions: FSLY, APPN, PRMW, TLND,
- Reduced Positions: KEX, PTC, CARG, TRN, FTDR, PANW,
For the details of StackLine Partners LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stackline+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of StackLine Partners LP
- New York Times Co (NYT) - 808,274 shares, 12.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
- Frontdoor Inc (FTDR) - 739,865 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.93%
- Primo Water Corp (PRMW) - 2,238,484 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.42%
- Talend SA (TLND) - 544,988 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.16%
- PTC Inc (PTC) - 250,365 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.6%
StackLine Partners LP initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $41.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 213,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ajax I (AJAX)
StackLine Partners LP initiated holding in Ajax I. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 715,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
StackLine Partners LP initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 249,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
StackLine Partners LP added to a holding in Fastly Inc by 180.14%. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $42.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 313,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Appian Corp (APPN)
StackLine Partners LP added to a holding in Appian Corp by 39.71%. The purchase prices were between $126.65 and $235.24, with an estimated average price of $177.68. The stock is now traded at around $80.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 112,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of StackLine Partners LP. Also check out:
1. StackLine Partners LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. StackLine Partners LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. StackLine Partners LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that StackLine Partners LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment