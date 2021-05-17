StackLine Partners LP Buys Fastly Inc, Farfetch, Ajax I, Sells Kirby Corp, PTC Inc, CarGurus Inc

New Purchases: FTCH, AJAX, TME,

FTCH, AJAX, TME, Added Positions: FSLY, APPN, PRMW, TLND,

FSLY, APPN, PRMW, TLND, Reduced Positions: KEX, PTC, CARG, TRN, FTDR, PANW,

Investment company StackLine Partners LP Current Portfolio ) buys Fastly Inc, Farfetch, Ajax I, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Appian Corp, sells Kirby Corp, PTC Inc, CarGurus Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, StackLine Partners LP. As of 2021Q1, StackLine Partners LP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $330 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of StackLine Partners LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stackline+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

New York Times Co (NYT) - 808,274 shares, 12.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% Frontdoor Inc (FTDR) - 739,865 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.93% Primo Water Corp (PRMW) - 2,238,484 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.42% Talend SA (TLND) - 544,988 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.16% PTC Inc (PTC) - 250,365 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.6%

StackLine Partners LP initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $41.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 213,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

StackLine Partners LP initiated holding in Ajax I. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 715,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

StackLine Partners LP initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 249,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

StackLine Partners LP added to a holding in Fastly Inc by 180.14%. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $42.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 313,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

StackLine Partners LP added to a holding in Appian Corp by 39.71%. The purchase prices were between $126.65 and $235.24, with an estimated average price of $177.68. The stock is now traded at around $80.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 112,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.