Harley-Davidson Statement on E.U. Tariffs

PRNewswire
PRNewswire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

May 17, 2021

MILWAUKEE, May 17, 2021

MILWAUKEE, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Responding to today's announcement by E.U. Executive Vice-President, Valdis Dombrovskis, Harley-Davidson, Inc. ("Harley-Davidson") (NYSE: HOG) reaffirms its commitment to defend its position in Europe. The company will continue to pursue its legal challenge to the Binding Origin Information (BOI) revocation, and its application for extended reliance.

Harley-Davidson remains committed to free and fair trade and is focused on remaining globally competitive in the interests of all its stakeholders, and is committed to ensuring its customers around the world have access to its products.

Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson:
"We are encouraged by today's announcement that tariffs affecting our products will not escalate from 31% to 56%. This is the first step in the right direction in a dispute not of our making. Harley-Davidson employees, dealers, stakeholders and motorcycles have no place in this trade war. These tariffs provide other motorcycle manufacturers with an unfair competitive advantage in the E.U. European motorcycles only pay up to 2.4% to be imported into the U.S. We want free and fair trade. UNITED WE RIDE."

Company Background:
Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Our ambition is to maintain our place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road.

### (HOG-F)

Harley-Davidson Motor Company (PRNewsfoto/Harley-Davidson, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harley-davidson-statement-on-eu-tariffs-301292595.html

SOURCE Harley-Davidson, Inc.

